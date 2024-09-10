Local man denies $21k car sales scam

(CNS): Dorian Dolan Hunter from Cayman Brac pleaded not guilty to obtaining property by deception when he appeared in Grand Court on Friday. The local man has denied conning two people on two different occasions out of a total of $21,000 by selling them Honda vehicles that he never delivered.

The case against Hunter is that sometime between 30 August and 31 October 2022, he took CI$7,000 from one person for a Honda vehicle, but prosecutors say the car was not his to sell.

He did the same thing sometime in February last year, but this time, he took CI$14,000 for another Honda that he pretended was his.

Following his not-guilty plea, a jury trial was set for January.