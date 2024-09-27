Living through Ivan, remembering the storm
(CNS): As Hurricane Helene, which passed the Cayman Islands as a tropical storm, slams Florida with Category 4 winds and up to 20-foot storm surge, we can reflect on how we have once again dodged a major bullet. We weren’t always so lucky. In September 2004, Grand Cayman was hit by Hurricane Ivan, and four years later, in November 2008, Hurricane Paloma swept over the Sister Islands.
But many people living in the Cayman Islands today have not experienced a major storm and may not be prepared.
In an exclusive interview with CNS, retired DoE chief enforcement officer Ladner Watler recalls how he and his family survived Ivan and the sudden rising water. Eight adults, one of them pregnant, and two children managed to escape the storm surge in a boat that was in his carport.
With two more months of the current Atlantic hurricane season to go, Watler is urging people to take storms seriously and get to higher ground if a major storm is on its way here. He also believes that anyone living here should learn to swim because it might just save their life.
Category: Local News, Science & Nature, Weather
Hurricane Ivan was already a Category 5 cyclone before making landfall in Grenada in the eastern Caribbean. Even in those days we had good forecast info, NHC, Weather Underground etc, with many many days to understand what was coming, what might happen if the outer bands glanced us (as was the tracking modeling at the time), and what would likely happen to power lines, during a less resilient period of CUC history. Those that stayed-put and rode out Ivan, did so because they were gamblers and stubborn, against shelter evacuation orders. They were not being guided by the information at hand, or the warnings issued. Their stories of failure are not good examples of what to emulate. The pregnant mother, children and whoever was responsible for them, should have relocated them somewhere out of the path, on any of the dozens of evacuation flights that preceded the storm. Above Cat 3, everyone should do their best to secure their property, and then bug out far away, coming back after the all-clear. That was the teachable moment from Ivan – one that far too few have learned, even after firsthand experience and 20 years of Ivan-related PTSD. Swimming is not a good hurricane fallback plan, when boarding a prior flight was on offer.
Absolute legend and true Caymanian hero! Thank you Mr. Watler! Many people around Cayman are here today because you saved their lives.