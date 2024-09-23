Ideas and oratory versus ‘fridgocracy’

Lite Poll: About 2,500 years ago, the Ancient Greeks developed a radical system of government in which all male citizens voted on the important decisions for their city state. (Slaves and women were not invited.) As democracy progressed, persuasive public speaking became an intrinsic part of politics as men learned, studied and practised the art of oratory.

Governance began with ideas. The men with the ideas had to then persuade other men that those ideas were superior to other ideas.

In modern democracies, giving every voter the right to vote on every decision is considered impractical. Instead, we have elections to elevate political representatives to vote on those decisions for us. So, instead of persuading us that they are right on a particular issue, they must persuade us that they are generally right on all issues.

But the general idea remains: men and (thankfully) women have ideas, not necessarily their own and more likely a broad spectrum of political principles, and must persuade us that those ideas or ideologies are superior to the alternatives. Out of this process, we elect the candidates that we hope will best represent us in the governance of our country.

That is democracy.

But what happens when the electorate is not persuaded by ideas but by who buys their vote?

In the Cayman Islands, there are many voters who take the time to listen to candidates and, on the basis of what those candidates say and do, cast their vote on election day, and hope against hope and years of disappointment that the outcome will be a functioning government that works for the good of the people.

Sadly, in a number of constituencies, the main currency for election success is not ideas and the ability to articulate them, but rather who supplies voters with turkeys, fridges, rounds of drinks in a bar, cash handed out on street corners, utility bills paid, and dodgy promises.

(Side note: “I will create jobs” is a legitimate election promise. “I will create a job for you specifically” is vote buying. “I will improve the economy” is good. “I will make sure you get a government contract” is bad.)

Corruption is too broad a word for this. Let’s call it “fridgocracy”. But a candidate who buys your vote will likely be a politician who is for sale, and at this point, the general level of political corruption appears to be piling up like Mount Trashmore, fridges and all, even as the cumulative IQ in parliament plummets. Because in a fridgocracy, stupid ideas have the same weight as good ones.

Unless all the Cayman Islands governors for the last three or four decades were blind, deaf and dumb, the UK is well aware that what we have here is a fridgocracy, not a democracy, but as long as it doesn’t become embarrassing and they can contain it to this jurisdiction, they seem to be OK with this state of affairs. Thus, because the financial service industry is under the scrutiny of the world, the UK gets involved with that. A sudden influx of domestic appliances every four years isn’t, so they don’t.

The UK, through the governor, also has oversight of the RCIPS, which, although the basic elements of a fridgocracy are illegal, somehow always overlooks them.

The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association will send observers for the elections and say, “Yup, all good here. This is definitely a functioning democracy.” Even though it isn’t.

However, the main problem is that all the candidates in general elections and most of the people voting for them have grown up in a fridgocracy, so unless they have lived for a while in an actual democracy or have taken the time to educate themselves, they think that this is how democracy works.

So, what’s to be done?

Well, firstly, if the UK wants to avoid another quagmire like the Turks and Caicos Islands, where Britain suspended the constitution and imposed direct rule in 2009, which they came close to repeating in the BVI in 2022, it should make sure that at the very least, the election process is democratic. They should also do this because it’s the right thing to do. But hey, ho.

The best way to ensure that we elect our representatives through a real democratic process is to instruct the RCIPS to properly investigate any sign of fridgocratic campaigning. If somebody were actually charged and sentenced for this, it would go a long way to curtail the practice.

Secondly, all those who want a democracy — candidates and voters — should make every effort to educate those who don’t understand that a fridgocracy feels good for a day and then is bad for the next four years. They should explain to them that if they really want their lives to improve, they should vote for the brightest and the best, not the fridgocrats, who are often, though not always, dingbats.

Thirdly, we desperately need bright, capable, honest political candidates who have good ideas and the powers of persuasion to convince the voters that they can improve their lives. It’s understandable that such people may not want to enter the malodorous world of fridgocratic politics, but we live in hope that a few brave souls will step up. We know they’re out there.

It’s also understandable that candidates who want to be good believe that the only way to get elected in a fridgocracy is to play the game. It’s better to sell a little bit of your soul and buy a few fridges so that you can do all the things that you know need to be done, right?

Wrong. Whatever your initial intent, you simply become part of the problem, and that little bit of your soul that you sold will eat away at the rest of it. We have seen how this plays out.

As we, the voters of the Cayman Islands, prepare for the 2025 General Elections, it’s all too easy to lose hope that ideas and intelligence and competence might this time prevail, to despair that the fridgocrats might change but the system will produce more in the same mould.

We need some sign that something will be different this time.