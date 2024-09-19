HMCI urges readiness for risky late storm season

(CNS): Against the backdrop of forecasters calling for a busy second half of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, government has announced a new National Week of Readiness from 18 to 25 September. Led by Hazard Management Cayman Islands (HMCI), the initiative is part of a broader effort to cultivate a culture of preparedness and ensure all residents remain ready and vigilant for the most active period of the storm season this year.

Historically, the latter half of the Atlantic hurricane season presents heightened risk due to increased storm activity. The goal is for National Week of Readiness to serve as a timely reminder for residents to take the necessary steps to safeguard themselves, their families, and their property.

While the country has largely been spared so far this season, Premier Juliana O’Connor-Conolly said that as we enter the most dangerous period of the hurricane season, it’s important to remain prepared, vigilant, and supportive of each other.

“We must not only ensure our own safety, but we should also be our brother’s keeper by extending help to those who need it. Let us prepare in faith and in action, trusting that by working together, we can face whatever may come,” she added.

HMCI Director Danielle Coleman pointed to the possibility of “sudden and significant” storm activity at this time of year. “Rapid intensification of storms is very real this season and we need to be ready for them,” she said. “The National Week of Readiness is a reminder to take practical steps now rather than waiting for an imminent threat. Secure your homes, gather essential supplies, and stay informed through official channels.”

In their fortnightly forecast on Tuesday, the storm experts at Colorado State University said global models have a robust signal for a tropical cyclone emerging from the western Caribbean in the coming 8 to 12 days.

“This system could be strong and consequently generate moderate Accumulated Cyclone Energy (ACE), although ACE generation could be somewhat tempered due to a relatively short lifetime. Regardless of how much ACE the system generates, any development in the western Caribbean should be closely monitored for potential landfall impacts,” the scientists warned.

Meanwhile, local supermarkets Kirk Market, Fosters and Hurley’s have partnered with the government by offering “Blue Tag Specials” throughout the National Week of Readiness on identified hurricane items for household pantries. Special displays will highlight essential items for hurricane preparedness, such as non-perishable food, bottled water, first aid supplies, flashlights, and batteries.

To ensure preparedness this season, government officials made the following recommendations:

Create a Hurricane Emergency Plan: Identify safe locations within your home and community, plan evacuation routes, and ensure all family members are aware of communication procedures in case of emergency.

Pack an Emergency Bag: Ensure each family member has a readily accessible bag with personal identification, necessary medications, important documents, and basic supplies, including food, water, and toiletries.

Stock an Emergency Kit: Assemble enough non-perishable food and water for at least three days per person, along with a battery-powered radio, flashlights, and extra batteries. A fully stocked first aid kit is also essential.

Stay Informed: Monitor official Government communications via CIG channels, including Radio Cayman for updates and the Cayman Islands National Weather Service, for the most current weather forecasts and emergency instructions.