High tides herald mosquito surge in early October

MRCU staff check the mosquito traps

(CNS): The Mosquito Research and Control Unit (MRCU) is warning the public of a potential increase in mosquitos early next month following localised flooding in low-lying areas across Grand Cayman due to recent high tides. This has created ideal conditions for mosquito breeding, and the MRCU is urging people to prepare for the predicted rise in the number of the pesky bugs that can spread diseases.

“Our disease prevention officers have already detected mosquito larvae in these affected areas, and despite the MRCU’s proactive larviciding efforts, we anticipate a rise in mosquito populations over the coming weeks,” a spokesperson for the unit said in a release.

“While some environmental factors are beyond our control, the MRCU team is taking science-based measures to reduce mosquito numbers as quickly as possible. Residents can expect intensified mosquito control operations across Grand Cayman.”

For further inquiries, contact MRCU@gov.ky.

See the map below for areas likely to be most affected.