Heavy rain, floods expected over coming days

Flooding on the Linford Pierson Highway in June 2024

(CNS): Heavy rain from a disorganised weather system in our region could cause flooding in low-lying areas of Grand Cayman, where more than seven inches of rain is expected over the coming days, compounded by king tides. Models suggest that as the system becomes more organised, there is a high chance of prolonged showers across the Cayman Islands. In its latest forecast, the CI National Weather Service said the heavy rain will likely start on Sunday evening, with peak rainfall occurring on Monday and Tuesday.

Throughout this period, the Cayman Islands will be experiencing elevated king tides, which are higher than usual due to seasonal lunar activity. Combined with increased rainfall, the risk of significant flooding in low-lying and coastal areas is greatly enhanced. Additionally, the isolated showers currently affecting the islands will only increase the likelihood of flooding spreading to adjacent areas.

“The system is still currently disorganised; therefore, rainfall levels are subject to change,” said Chief Meteorologist Kerry Powery. “The eventual rainfall values will depend on the timing and location of where the system develops. Given the current risk, residents should closely monitor official communication channels for frequent updates. Cayman’s drainage systems are affected by tidal levels; during high tides, the excess water may contribute to flooding.”

Powery noted that there will be accumulated flooding throughout the period, but it should not result in flash flood-type events on a single day, as we experienced in June.

To help mitigate the impacts of flooding, the community is encouraged to take the following precautions: