Gov’t schools to close in face of stormy weather

NRA crews service drains before the expected downpour

(CNS): Government schools on Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac, including the University College of the Cayman Islands, will be closed on Monday as a potential storm develops south of Grand Cayman. Cayman Prep has confirmed it will close and other private schools are also expected to cancel classes tomorrow. Government officials said they are working closely with the CI National Weather Service and Hazard Management Cayman Islands (HMCI) as this weather system surrounding the islands progresses.

This broad area of disorganised showers is expected to develop into a more organised system tomorrow and Tuesday, and the National Hurricane Center is anticipating further development later in the week.

The system is expected to move north to northwest through the Yucatan Channel, leading to further deterioration of weather conditions. Scattered thunderstorms, strong winds, and potential flooding, particularly affecting low-lying and coastal regions, are expected over the next few days here in Cayman.

According to the Sunday evening forecast, weather patterns indicate that the most severe conditions will persist through Monday afternoon into Tuesday, with the potential for localised flooding in low-lying areas. Lightning, thunder and heightened gusts of wind are also expected. Primary areas of concern are the neighbourhoods of Washington Blvd., Randyke Gardens, Prospect, North Sound Estates, Cumber Ave, Kipling Street, Fiddler’s Way, and low-lying areas of Cayman Brac.

Residents are urged to stay informed, follow safety protocols, and heed any advisories or warnings issued by the Cayman Islands Government. Officials are coordinating with local authorities and volunteer groups to ensure prompt response and recovery. To assist vulnerable households in flood-prone areas sandbags are available for collection at six sand distribution points across the islands.

National Roads Authority crews have been mobilised and are conducting routine procedures clearing drains in low-lying areas. Emergency pumps have been installed in key areas where flooding is of great concern. The NRA continues to monitor the community’s needs and is on standby to assist.

Cayman Airways said it is monitoring the forecasts but as of Sunday evening, flight operations were unchanged. However, customers with tickets for travel next week should ensure reservations contain accurate contact details, including an email address and phone number, for the airline to be able to advise them directly of any updates if changes to the flight schedule become necessary.

Meanwhile, a conditional advisory was shared with civil servants by Deputy Governor Franz Manderson advising staff to prepare and remain vigilant. In the event of school closures, non-essential staff are advised to make necessary preparations to work from home.

RCIPS, CIFS and emergency services are on standby and will be conducting regular patrols to assist where needed. Cayman Islands Regiment, HMCI, Red Cross, NRA and Public Works are currently on-site at sand locations assisting the public with filling sandbags.

The Public Health Department has also warned people to be aware of potential health risks such as water contamination and will issue further guidance if necessary. Mosquito activity is expected to increase given the heavy rain so residents are asked to eliminate standing water on their property. The MRCU said it will enhance its mosquito control operations.



The public is encouraged to check for information about the impending storm on the government’s various online channels @caymangov @caymanprepared, www.gov.ky, www.caymanprepared.ky and www.weather.gov.ky. For emergencies call 911.