Gov’t motion for cruise vote filed with parliament

(CNS): A government motion dated 26 August has been filed with the parliament, which sets the groundwork for the proposed referendum on cruise facilities. According to the motion, the government wants to ask Caymanians a very broad question: “Should the Cayman Islands develop cruise berthing infrastructure?” The motion, which is expected to be debated when parliament meets next month, does not indicate a proposed date for the public vote but that it would happen before the end of 2024.

Once this motion passes through parliament — and there is no indication that it will not since both the government and opposition MPs support it — the next step for the government is to draft a referendum bill based on the motion to set out the question and the date of the poll.

Under the constitution, that bill should then undergo a 21-day consultation period, be redrafted if necessary and then brought back to parliament for a vote. However, the government can waive that requirement for reasons of national importance.

It is not clear if the bill will need to address the issue of campaign financing. If government promotes the ‘yes’ vote, there should be equal access to public cash for those promoting the ‘no’ vote.

The cost of the referendum itself has stirred up controversy as Cabinet has set aside $1.2 million, even though it will likely take place some four or five months before the general election, which is expected in April. Election officials have said that if the government held the referendum at the same time as the general election, it would cut the cost by half.

If the government goes ahead with the referendum before the election, there is little time for voters to understand the implications of the vote. However, the tourism ministry has not yet presented any information to back up its theory that a continued decline in the number of cruise calls would have a major impact on the economy.

While the Association for the Advancement of Cruise Tourism n the Cayman Islands (ACT) is pushing for a major project to accommodate as many of the new mega-ships that are cruising this region as possible, there are others who think Cayman should make some accommodation for ships that won’t tender but have reservations about increasing the headcount of cruise passengers.

In addition, among those who believe that a cruise dock should be built, there is still differences of opinion as to where. However, at this stage there is no project on the table for voters to consider.

The battle over the cruise port emerged in 2018 when the PPM administration began embarking on a massive, very costly project in partnership with the cruise lines. Those opposing the project formed the Cruise Port Referendum Cayman group, which gathered enough voters’ signatures on a petition to force a referendum.

CPR Cayman has been reactivated to promote a ‘no’ vote, while ACT has also begun a social media campaign pressing for a hard ‘yes’, and is planning a rally later this month.

The government has not yet provided data about the number of Caymanian-owned businesses and Caymanians trading or employed exclusively in cruise tourism jobs, expected passenger spending, the type of project that might be developed, or where the financing will come from.

Another unknown is how the cruise sector might change in the future, which could lead to a decline in cruise calls whether or not there are piers. Meanwhile, the pro-port lobby is filling that vacuum of information with inaccurate and misleading information.

While the tourism minister has said that he intends to remain neutral in relation to the referendum campaign, he has offered his support to the pro-port campaigners. However, he recently withdrew from one of the social media groups citing the appearance of bias.