Gas station robber to serve less than 10 months

(CNS): A local man who robbed a Bodden Town gas station earlier this year, armed with a taped-up drill, will serve half of his sentence in the community, a court ordered on Friday. Jasir Matthew McLean (21) was given a 19-month sentence, half of which has been suspended for two years, for the possession of an imitation gun and ten months for the robbery, in which he stole just $40 and several condoms, which has also been partially suspended and is to run concurrently.

As Justice Cheryll Richards handed down her sentencing ruling, she listed a number of mitigating circumstances relating to both the crime and McLean, who has shown deep remorse for the ill-thought-out crime that he committed while he was off his psychosis medication. A psychiatric report also found that he was suffering diminished responsibility at the time of the robbery.

The court heard that the young man had severe medical problems growing up during a difficult childhood without his parents. As an adult, he suffers from severe mental health problems, for which he is now being medicated. In a letter to the court apologising for what he did, McLean, who has no previous convictions, said he was “not a bad person but someone who was traumatised and struggling to deal with the pain”.

McLean had not been taking his medication for several days before the robbery and was drinking heavily before he entered Mostyns Esso gas station in Bodden Town on the evening of Saturday, 9 March. He demanded money, but when the clerk, who believed the robber had a gun in his pocket, said he could not open the till, McLean smashed the beer bottle he was carrying on the floor.

He then walked around the counter and took $40 in cash that was sitting on the counter. As he tried to make his escape, the clerk refused to unlock the door, so McLean made his getaway through a side exit and grabbed several packets of condoms as he left.

After the police were called, they soon found McLean on the beach with the stolen money and condoms. He had the imitation gun in his pocket, which was a drill that had been taped up, that he said he had found on the beach.

Given all of the circumstances and the fact that McLean is now being treated, Justice Richards opted to suspend half of his sentence. Having already served almost six months in jail, he is expected to be released shortly and will remain under supervision.

As she handed down her ruling, the judge told McLean to make sure he continued to take his medication and “behave yourself”.