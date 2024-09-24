Four men arrested at sea charged with drug smuggling

Cayman Islands Coast Guard vessel (file photo)

(CNS): Two Caymanian and two Jamaican men who were arrested at sea on Friday have been charged with illicit trafficking and were expected to appear in court Monday. According to the RCIPS, the Cayman Islands Coast Guard and the Jamaica Defense Force Coast Guard were conducting joint maritime operations in international waters when, at around 1:50pm, a suspicious vessel travelling towards Grand Cayman was intercepted. The boat was carrying four men and multiple packages of suspected drugs.

The men, the vessel, and the packages of drugs were transported to Grand Cayman and the four men were subsequently charged.