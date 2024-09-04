Four guns, 2,800 bullets collected during amnesty

(CNS): Given how many illegal guns are known by the police to be on the streets of Cayman, Chief Superintendent Brad Ebanks said that the number of firearms handed in over the recent six-week amnesty was “considerably less than we hoped for”. But the police said the people who were brave enough to come forward have helped to make the streets safer, especially given that 2,800 rounds of ammunition were also handed in.

One ballistic vest, two spearguns with additional spears, a flare gun and one paintball gun were also surrendered to the police.

The RCIPS partnered with members of the community for the extended amnesty, which ended on Sunday, 11 August, to ensure that it was widely publicised and known by all.

“While the hand-ins were considerably less than we hoped for, considering that we know that there is a significant number of illegal guns in our communities, it is important that we acknowledge and thank the brave few who did come forward; you’ve helped to make the Cayman Islands safer,” CS Ebanks said.

The RCIPS thanked everyone who participated in the National Gun Amnesty with the hopes of reducing gun violence and eradicating illegal guns from the Cayman Islands. “Their desire to assist with the campaign was borne out of their personal interest in making their communities and the people who live in them safer.”

Ebanks added that their contribution to the campaign showed a level of national pride and care for the country that goes unmatched, and the support was invaluable.

“Now that the National Gun Amnesty has concluded, we will continue our policing efforts to locate illegal guns and prosecute those who insist on being in possession of illegal guns,” Ebanks warned.

The police have said that there are at least 90 firearms currently in circulation that have been used in crimes here over the last seven years that police have yet to recover.

The penalty for the possession of an unlicensed gun has recently increased from a mandatory minimum of ten years in jail following conviction after trial to 15 years, even if the gun has never been fired or used in the course of a crime.

To protect the anonymity of those who turned in guns, ammunition and other restricted weapons and items, the RCIPS said they would not be publishing photos of what was surrendered.