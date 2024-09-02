Four-car pile-up puts ten people in hospital
(CNS): The RCIPS has opened an investigation into a four-vehicle collision, which took place at around 6pm Saturday on Frank Sound Road, North Side. Police, fire officers and EMS all attended the scene, where ten victims were taken to hospital in ambulances or private vehicles. Eight people have since been released. Two remain in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Category: Local News
Hmmm, unfortunately, how can we expect justice to be served here if our honorable donkey minister doesn’t even get breathalyzed after being subject of two single car collisions late at night after leaving bars….
These idiots racing everyday all day long. No cops ever so kiss our asses goodbye!
I drove past the scene soon after it happened – this was on a blind rise at the end of Frank Sound Road and appeared to be as a result of highspeed head on collisions.
If this is indeed as a result of racing, I hope these individuals get prosecuted after they are released from hospital.
We should be asking the police to provide details of where the drivers in all these accidents first qualified to drive.
It is probably very material to road safety.
When I lived in Jamaica I was astonished at the Jamaican habit of overtaking on a blind corner.
They’ve brought it over to Cayman, and the Jamaican police see nothing wrong with it.
Crewe Road, All of them.
Anyone breathalysed, or the hospital asked for a blood sample?
Heh.. THIS is Cayman
L.M.A.O
Only the non-politicians involved.
I do hope this results in some charges being brought against at least one of the drivers responsible.
Better chance of snow in Hell
free simple solutions to terrible driving standards:
1.bring in private run traffic police who are funded by fines.
cig will makes 10x times as much on fines.
police can then do real work or we can reduce their numbers.
win-win-win.
2. rcips to record the nationalities of those involved in accidents
3. as per the uk, do not automatically accept jamaican driving license
4. if you cause an accident or get charged with careless driving , you must automatically re-sit driving test
Why just stop at not accepting Jamaican driver’s licenses… just plain stop accepting Jamaicans.
LOLOLOL.
IDK..But something definitely needs to be done!
Privately run would be beyond terrible, with corruption way worse than you’d get with RCIPS, which is quite often just gross negligence.
RCIPS need a highly trained, proactive traffic department. They need more staff, more training, and more equipment. Be seen in every district 24/7. Take the dangerous drivers off the roads, and keep them off. This would also be support from lawmakers… ah, it’s pointless.
try harder…
private solution can be easily regulated and monitored….very much unlike the current rcips clown show.
Why?
6pm on a Saturday on NS Road, 4 vehicles!!!
WTF are drivers doing???
speeding, obviously
On the blind rise at the end of Frank Sound Road – Would hazard a guess that they were racing and endangering not only themselves – but the other innocent road users.
Speeding like stupid boy racers.
Lots of mommies driving like their hair on fire daily
Unfortunately, we suffer from wannabe Trixie Racers on the roads too.
One reckless female driver even has stickers advertising her poor driving that say “Do we have a problem?” to which I respond “Well, if you have to ask, you know you have a problem.”