Fire burns down units in GT rental complex

(CNS): Over 30 people were made homeless following another fire at a tenement complex in George Town at the weekend. The Cayman Islands Fire Service confirmed that it was called to the structural fire at Gresscott Lane, off Rock Hole Road in George Town, at around 3pm on Sunday. The fire crew arrived on the scene at 3:02pm and found flames and smoke visible from the front door of the residence. They swiftly brought the fire under control and the blaze was fully extinguished by 3:11pm.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway and Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Randy Rankin appealed to the public to adhere to fire safety protocols.

“Prevention is key. The fire service is doing its part and we ask the public to join in observing fire safety at all times,” he said, adding that the quick response of firefighters stopped the fire from spreading. “We remain steadfast in our dedication to safeguarding the well-being of Cayman.”

This is the second fire in less than a month at a rental unit complex. A fire at a tenement yard in Fern Circle, George Town, reportedly caused by generators, made almost two dozen people homeless after the planning department condemned the property.

This latest complex to be burned down was home mostly to expatriate workers, many of whom are being taken care of by the Red Cross at the shelter on Huldah Avenue as they have nowhere else to go after the fire, which started inside one of the units.

The property is owned by local businessman Prentice Panton, who told the Cayman Compass that he purchased the complex in 2009. It has 14 rental units that can accommodate up to 30 people, but Panton admitted that there could be more people living in the complex.