Ed ministry makes acting deputy chief job official

Jerome McCoy

(CNS) Jerome McCoy, who has been acting as the deputy chief officer with responsibility for adult education and public libraries at the Ministry of Education for more than a year, has been officially appointed after an open recruitment process. The Caymanian civil servant has been with the ministry for over a decade, working as a strategy officer for adult education, education strategy officer, business advisor, and senior accountant.

Given his experience, the ministry said he has a comprehensive understanding of the ministry’s operations, challenges and strategic objectives. Acting Chief Officer Lyneth Monteith expressed confidence in McCoy’s abilities.

“Jerome has consistently demonstrated his capacity for highly competent leadership throughout his career,” she said. “His understanding of the ministry’s operations, coupled with his innovative approach to problem-solving, makes him an invaluable asset to our team.”

Monteith said she was confident that in his new role, McCoy would “continue to drive positive change and excellence in our adult education and public library services. His appointment is not just a personal achievement but a significant step forward for the Ministry in our mission to provide equitable access to quality learning opportunities for the people of the Cayman Islands.”

Commenting on his appointment, McCoy said he was honoured and humbled to have been appointed and was excited to get started. “I am looking forward to making a difference in the lives of our students and educators,” he said.