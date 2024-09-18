Drug council promotes acting director to top job

NDC Director Brenda Watson

(CNS): Brenda Watson has been appointed as the new director of the National Drug Council following an open recruitment process, marking a new chapter in the organisation’s ongoing efforts to enhance its impact on public health and education around substance misuse, officials said. Watson, who has been with the NDC for ten years and has been acting in the post, said she was committed to advancing public health initiatives, enhancing research capabilities, and amplifying the strategic impact of drug prevention efforts.

In 2022, Watson oversaw the eleventh cycle of the Cayman Islands Student Drug Use Survey (CISDUS) across 19 schools, marking the first time this survey was administered online. This resulted in the development of a school substance use policy guide, providing schools with a valuable template for policy development and revision based on the survey’s findings.

The NDC board said Watson’s contribution to the NDC over the past ten years has been stellar. “She possesses a depth of knowledge on the NDC that suitably positions her to take the Council’s work forward,” said the chair Rev. Dr Yvette Noble-Bloomfield.

“Mrs Watson has worked assiduously to promote the core values and the programs of the NDC. She will ensure that the Council’s work in research, education training and flagship projects such as CISDUS, remains significant to the Cayman society.”

With over 24 years of experience and a degree in education, Watson began her career in teaching and administration before moving into substance use prevention. This career shift allowed her to merge her passion for education with community development. During her time at the NDC Watson has developed and executed numerous educational programmes and public information campaigns.

“One of her most significant achievements is the expansion of the Research Informed Student Education (RISE) programme to include a curriculum for primary schools,” officials said in a release. This initiative has extended the programme’s reach and effectiveness. Watson also restructured the Youth to Youth programme, introducing it to Year 6 students and enhancing early preventative efforts.

“Prevention initiatives are critical in averting the onset of substance use and related problems, representing best practices within our field,” Watson said. “The educational component empowers both youth and adults with the knowledge, skills, and attitudes necessary to appreciate the benefits of healthy living.”

This philosophy is reflected in the creation of the Healthy Bodies, Healthy Minds (HBHM) campaign, a comprehensive health and wellness initiative she designed for primary school students. It addresses students’ emotional, intellectual, nutritional, physical, and social needs through a 30-day series of virtual activities, showcasing her ability to develop impactful and engaging health strategies.