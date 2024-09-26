Dozen migrants leave Cayman illegally, says CBC
(CNS): The Customs and Border Control Service (CBC) has said that an investigation is currently underway into a report that a dozen undocumented migrants who were in Cayman awaiting processing have left the jurisdiction illegally. The group includes ten Cuban nationals as well as two Ethiopians who were mistreated and smuggled here against their will by people traffickers.
CBC officials have not elaborated on the circumstances under which the twelve people left or said when this happened.
Officials found the two Ethiopian refugees, Kedir Osama Musa and Tilahum Assafa Bruke, locked under the deck of a sailing boat registered in the UK that landed in Cayman Brac in May. The captain of the boat and his wife were recently jailed for human trafficking but cannot be named at this stage for legal reasons.
Musa and Bruke have said they were forced to escape Ethiopia in fear for their lives because of the conflict and political unrest in that country. According to the court case against the couple who were jailed, they suffered “cruel and degrading treatment” while on board the boat, which had sailed all the way from Cape Verde.
The two men had paid the captain and his wife, both British nationals, around US$4,500 to go to Brazil. But the boat ended up in Cayman Brac in mid-May. CBC officers raided it and found the two Ethiopian men locked in the cabin.
As refugees, the Ethiopian men could not be returned to their native land. Although they were not in custody, they were under the supervision of immigration officials, alongside Cuban nationals in Cayman awaiting asylum claims or deportation, including the ten who left the jurisdiction with them.
It is not clear if the Ethiopians were seeking asylum, given that they had not chosen to travel to the Cayman Islands. However, under international rules dealing with refugees, those fleeing from wars or other political dangers in their home country must seek asylum in the first safe country that they reach.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Local News
So they just “left the island”…Like WTF is really going on here. Immigration needs be overhauled just as badly as the judiciary, namely the DPP’s office.
I just realized the timing of this I hope they weren’t leaving by sea trying to ride in advance of the storm.
Another reason Cayman needs to process these ‘irregular immigrants’ faster. (Process them out, usually, and pay for a charter flight.)
LOL, how surprising they managed to leave ‘illegally’!!
If we have no mechanism to properly allow these refugees and migrants to join our community, we should not act as a hindrance to them trying to find a better life. In fact, we should assist them on their way so they can safely make it to where they want to go.
Good luck to them and any other refugees who manage make their way off the island!
The Ethiopians were here for 4 months so cant blame them for leaving (even though they are probably in for a tough onward journey).
Not really our issue that they freely chose to leave on their own.
Wish them best of luck.
It’s a result for CBC. 12 people they don’t have to feed and accommodate pending their asylum application processing, and in the case of the Ethiopians, likelyto be granted with the incidental political fallout of who then pays for them pending their managing to find a job here – assuming they did. And no doubt a nice cash bonus for whoever transported them off island.
You had one job…………….