Dozen migrants leave Cayman illegally, says CBC

(CNS): The Customs and Border Control Service (CBC) has said that an investigation is currently underway into a report that a dozen undocumented migrants who were in Cayman awaiting processing have left the jurisdiction illegally. The group includes ten Cuban nationals as well as two Ethiopians who were mistreated and smuggled here against their will by people traffickers.

CBC officials have not elaborated on the circumstances under which the twelve people left or said when this happened.

Officials found the two Ethiopian refugees, Kedir Osama Musa and Tilahum Assafa Bruke, locked under the deck of a sailing boat registered in the UK that landed in Cayman Brac in May. The captain of the boat and his wife were recently jailed for human trafficking but cannot be named at this stage for legal reasons.

Musa and Bruke have said they were forced to escape Ethiopia in fear for their lives because of the conflict and political unrest in that country. According to the court case against the couple who were jailed, they suffered “cruel and degrading treatment” while on board the boat, which had sailed all the way from Cape Verde.

The two men had paid the captain and his wife, both British nationals, around US$4,500 to go to Brazil. But the boat ended up in Cayman Brac in mid-May. CBC officers raided it and found the two Ethiopian men locked in the cabin.

As refugees, the Ethiopian men could not be returned to their native land. Although they were not in custody, they were under the supervision of immigration officials, alongside Cuban nationals in Cayman awaiting asylum claims or deportation, including the ten who left the jurisdiction with them.

It is not clear if the Ethiopians were seeking asylum, given that they had not chosen to travel to the Cayman Islands. However, under international rules dealing with refugees, those fleeing from wars or other political dangers in their home country must seek asylum in the first safe country that they reach.