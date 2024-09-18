Documentary ‘gangsters’ arrested in police bust

Police raid on Wednesday (photo supplied by the RCIPS)

(CNS): Three men who bragged about being gang members and owning 3D printed guns as they spoke about the criminality in Cayman in a YouTube documentary by an Eastern European content creator have been arrested. Police raided a home in West Bay Wednesday morning and rounded up the men, aged 29, 41 and 49, in connection with the comments they made in an interview with extreme traveller “Mr Triper” and the guns that were shown on the video, in which no one had their faces covered.

The RCIPS said that the 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm with intent, being a member of a criminal gang, and making threats to kill in an unrelated matter. The other two men were arrested on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm with intent and being a member of a criminal gang in relation to the video, entitled “Cayman Islands – The Dark Side of a Paradise Island”.

All three of the men have been bailed as the investigation continues.