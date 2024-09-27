Deadline looms for voters to make New Year register

(CNS): The proposed referendum on cruise berthing facilities and two other questions will be held on the same day as the 2025 General Election, the government has now confirmed. Those eligible to vote who want to have a say on all or any of the questions, as well as who will represent them in parliament, must register by the end of Tuesday, 1 October, to make sure they will be on the electoral roll to be published on 1 January.

People who register after that date will be on the 1 April list. However, while the General Election is expected to be held that month, the date has not yet been set and could be held earlier. Therefore, those eligible to register are urged to do so now to avoid any surprises, as happened in 2021 when then-premier Alden McLaughlin made the strategic and political decision to bring the election forward.

The official register of electors is published four times a year: 1 January, 1 April, 1 July, and 1 October. These dates also serve as the registration deadlines for the official register published in the following quarter.

“All eligible individuals who have not yet registered are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity and ensure their inclusion on the official register of electors in time for the next publication,” a release from the Elections Office said. “Additionally, voters are urged to verify that the physical address listed on the registry is accurate to ensure they are registered in the correct electoral district.”

Registering to vote is a vital step in participating in the democratic process and ensuring your voice is heard in future elections or referendums. There are currently 23,464 voters on the register, but at least another 6,000 are eligible but have not unregistered.

The next voter registration drive will be held today from 9:00am to 1:00pm in the lobby of the Government Administrative Building. Those wishing to register must bring their Birth Certificate, Proof of Caymanian Status (certificate or letter) and Photo ID, either a passport or driver’s licence.

For more information about voter registration, to check your current registration status, or to update your address, visit www.elections.ky, email office@elections.ky, or call 949-8047.