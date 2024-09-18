Couple caught trying to steal battery from car

(CNS): A 45-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman, both from George Town, were arrested after police officers caught them trying to steal a battery from a car parked on Smith Road, near the 4-way junction with Hospital Road, in the early hours of Monday morning. The officers were called to the scene following a report that two people had been spotted trying to break into a car. When they arrived, the couple were attempting to take out the battery.

They were questioned and subsequently searched by the officers, who found a cutting tool on the man. Drugs and drug paraphernalia were found on the woman, who was arrested for drug-related offences, including consumption of cocaine as well as aiding and abetting in relation to the vehicle break-in. The man was arrested for attempted theft and going equipped to steal.

The owner of the vehicle was contacted by the police after the couple were arrested.