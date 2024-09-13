Cops fire beanbags at violent woman during arrest

Transfer of arrested woman to CICG vessel

(CNS): A woman accused of assaulting police and government officials on Wednesday received minor injuries when non-lethal beanbag rounds were fired at her in the ocean after she had resisted arrest and escaped from custody. A police officer involved in the arrest is also in hospital as a result of the efforts to arrest the woman, the RCIPS said.

The incident started at around 1:00pm when the woman reportedly pulled a knife and attacked officers from the Department of Commerce and Investment and the Public Lands Commission at Seven Mile Public Beach and then fled the location.

The police were called, and the woman, who had been accused of illegally trading at the beach, was found at a nearby establishment. But when police approached, she began to act in an aggressive manner and threatened officers with bladed weapons. The woman resisted arrest, injuring two police before she was restrained and arrested on suspicion of making threats to cause serious harm, carrying a prohibited weapon, causing fear or provocation of violence and resisting arrest.

But following the arrest, she escaped from the custody of officers near the intersection of West Bay Road and North Church Street. At that point, she ran towards the shoreline, carrying a knife and a pair of scissors. Police did not say in their press release how the woman had managed to get out of the patrol car she was travelling in following her arrest or how she was still in possession of the weapons.

After making her escape, she ran into the sea close to the Wharf Restaurant, where a stand-off ensued for several hours between the woman and the police. The RCIPS said she remained uncooperative, making threats to the officers and threats to harm herself. Police negotiators and a local pastor attended and tried to negotiate with the woman, providing options for her to de-escalate the situation and return to shore safely.

Port Authority and Cayman Islands Coast Guard vessels were deployed to the location to assist.

The RCIPS said it became evident that she would not come to shore of her own volition, and due to the fear that she was likely to harm herself, the decision was taken to directly approach the woman and take her into custody. As she was armed, firearms officers carrying specialist shotguns loaded with beanbag rounds went into the ocean while she continued to brandish the knife and scissors, threatening officers and herself.

The armed police then fired the beanbag rounds at her to “enable a safe arrest”, though she continued to resist. She was eventually restrained and taken into custody on the coastguard vessel, which was met at a nearby dock by the emergency medical services, and she was given medical treatment for minor injuries.

Multiple officers from RCIPS, DCI and PLC were injured during the series of incidents and received medical attention. One officer remains at the Cayman Islands Hospital in stable condition. All other officers received treatment and have since been released.

The matter remains under investigation, and the Office of the Ombudsman has been notified for an independent review.

“The RCIPS thanks all persons that were involved in this incident, including our officers whose bravery and actions resulted in the safe disarmament and arrest of this woman and members of the community who assisted the officers on scene,” said Chief Superintendent Brad Ebanks. “We wish all of our law enforcement officers a swift recovery.”