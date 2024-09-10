Convicted killer denies jailhouse arson

Justin Kyle Jackson

(CNS): Justin Kyle Jackson pleaded not guilty to two counts of arson when he appeared in court via video link from HMP Northward on Friday. Jackson denied setting light to mattresses in a cell at the men’s prison last November. He is serving a 14-year sentence at Northward for the manslaughter of Harry Elliott during a botched robbery at a George Town numbers shop in April 2022.

Jackson is now scheduled to stand trial before a jury in February 2025.