Convicted killer denies jailhouse arson

| 10/09/2024
Justin Kyle Jackson

(CNS): Justin Kyle Jackson pleaded not guilty to two counts of arson when he appeared in court via video link from HMP Northward on Friday. Jackson denied setting light to mattresses in a cell at the men’s prison last November. He is serving a 14-year sentence at Northward for the manslaughter of Harry Elliott during a botched robbery at a George Town numbers shop in April 2022.

Jackson is now scheduled to stand trial before a jury in February 2025.

Share your vote!


How do you feel after reading this?
  • Fascinated
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry
  • Bored
  • Afraid
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

Suspect arrested for 1997 Brac murder
Police ID victim, call for witnesses in fatal stabbing
One man stabbed and killed, suspect arrested

Tags: , ,

Category: Courts, Crime

Comments are closed.

«
»