Coastguard seized 560lbs of ganja in latest interdiction

JDF and CICG vessels during the joint operation

Drugs seized by the Jamaican and Cayman coastguards in September

(CNS): During the recent interdiction at sea during joint maritime operations in international waters, the Cayman Islands Coast Guard and the Jamaica Defence Force Coast Guard seized an estimated 560 lbs of ganja. Multiple large packets of drugs are now being analysed, and more details of the haul will be presented in court, an RCIPS spokesperson told CNS.

The two Jamaican nationals and two Cayman men suspected of being involved in the drug smuggling have been charged. All four were remanded in custody when they appeared in court on Monday and are due to appear again on 8 October.