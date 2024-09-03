CI$50k up for grabs for new tourism ideas
(CNS): The tourism ministry is offering a grant of up to $50,000 to Caymanians who come up with new, original, authentic visitor experiences to help expand the attractions and things for tourists to do when they visit the Cayman Islands. The Visitor Experience Development Grant (VEDG) is designed to increase local participation in the tourism industry, and as capital can be a major barrier for entrepreneurs with a new business idea, the cash will help with the start-up.
In a press release announcing the initiative, officials said the grants would be disbursed to qualified candidates in instalments over a three-month period, and conditions are in place to ensure that the funds are used solely for the approved purpose.
Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan said the initiative represents a crucial step in the strategy to diversify and enhance the Cayman Islands’ tourism offerings.
“The VEDG programme not only supports the development of unique and authentic experiences but also outlines a clearly defined gateway for enterprising Caymanians to enter the tourism industry,” he said. “By providing funds for innovative new ideas, we are not only enhancing our destination’s appeal but also helping to create sustainable income streams for Caymanians, which ultimately contributes to the economic growth and sustainability of our islands.”
The programme will focus on promoting new experiences in various categories, including eco/nature/wildlife tours, cultural and heritage activities, food and agricultural experiences, wellness and spiritual retreats, accessible tourism options, volun-tourism, film/photography tours and soft adventure activities. It also encourages activities tailored to the luxury market, as well as those designed for children, seniors or disabled visitors, and activities that can be enjoyed at night.
To be considered for a VEDG grant, the business must be 100% Caymanian-owned, with all owners and employees being Caymanians. The business must offer new and innovative experiences targeting international visitors. Applicants must comply with relevant statutory requirements, including the Trade and Business Licensing Act and other applicable regulations.
Watersports, land tours and transportation operators must hold the necessary Public Transport Unit (PTU) Licences.
Only one application per Caymanian person for a single business will be accepted. Applications can be made for the next four weeks until 30 September. Interested parties must complete the online application form here to submit a proposal.
The application form begins with an initial question, which asks applicants to confirm that the business is 100% Caymanian-owned and staffed. The remainder of the application is divided into the business details, the use of the grant and contact details.
Applications will be reviewed and scored by a panel of representatives from the ministry and the Department of Tourism based on a defined scoring matrix. Shortlisted applicants will be invited for an interview with the Cayman Islands Centre for Business Development (CICBD) to assess the financial and technical viability of their proposed business concepts. The final scores will be determined based on the combined application and interview scores. Grants will be awarded to the highest-scoring applicants, subject to the availability of funds.
Successful applicants will be required to participate in a small business orientation workshop and submit documentation to demonstrate the proper use of funds.
See here for more information on the Visitor Experience Development Grant Programme, including how to apply or email MOT-Requests@gov.ky
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
It this came from anyone other than Kenny I would actually think it was a good idea! He will find some way to mess this up based on his track record!
Wait!
Isn’t this what we are paying DOT for?
this is just a guise for we need a consultant.
where is the business case anf RFP.
is it on bonfire?
Here we go again with another scheme to throw away our hard earned money on schemes to get friends and family some money before the elections, which technically is vote buying.
Some people pushing dirty beach chairs and imported trinkets to cruise passengers on our public beaches would be a great addition.
Here’s an idea. How about charging tourists to come see our illustrious bunch of clown politicians in action. We could make some serious coin and upcharge a premium if they want to sit in the peanut galley and heckle. There are plenty of empty seats as most of these clowns never show up to important parliamentary sessions.
‘Mckeever’s marvellous milking a cow in the dark’ should pull them in!
Wotes Wotes Wotes
Wait. So this “grant” is only open to those who have watersports licences? Us regular mooks can’t come up with a 50K award-winning idea? Thanks a lot, Kenneth. For nothing. Again.
Hoping for an outdoor skating rink. Please!!
Turtle shaped ice rink!
Another grant for friends and families … zzzz
my idea is to create scam tourist attraction that gets me $50k from cig.
where do i sign up?
At the top of the list will be to get rid of these 19 imbeciles we have in Parliament and replace them with educated and intelligent representatives who have no criminal records and have demonstrated that they know how to operate successful businesses.
Put Kenny in a dunking chair, I’d pay money for that!
Make Kenny Beach Great Again!
More prize offers…are we in kindergarten?
Vote buying season boyzzzzzzzzz
Ha! Only companies that are 100% Caymanian owned and staffed???
Put your money where your mouth is. You put your life savings into that company and business on island and see how long it goes. Bobo not coming into work today and Bobo #2 just quit.
Ask John John for creative ideas. He seems to be very creative.
Set him up in a tent downtown and he can tell each person to stay home in their naive language.
Thanks for my first belly laugh for today.
Dodgems!
Yeah, give them all your ideas for them to use and profit from…
‘…..subject to the availability of funds’
LMAO
If you have a good idea there is no better way to keep it safe than to share it with Kenny.
Stop cruise tourism. Remove all vendors from Public Beach. Put police patrols on foot back on the beach.
Please send my $50K to Butterfield.
This ‘grant’ should be deducted from his salary!
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤡
1. No Cruise Ship Mondays
2. No Cruise Ship Tuesdays
3. No Cruise Ship Wednesdays
4. No Cruise Ship Thursdays
5. No Cruise Ship Fridays
6. No Cruise Ship Saturdays
7. No Cruise Ship Sundays
8. All of the above
How about personal nighttime tours of Watercourse Road and Birch Tree Hill? Tourists can meet representatives of our local gang community, play with their guns, sample their drugs and listen to their tall tales. Some Czech guy has already done a proof of concept which is getting a lot of clicks on YouTube, so it would clearly be popular. As RCIPS have taken no action presumably its entirely legal. All I will need is $50K to buy some better guns and more impressive bling. And gives the gang members an honest wage so they are not forced to deal drugs (other than as part of the adventure tourist experience of course)or guns to make a living.
I got one, build cruise piers!
Ah. Theme Park tourism as usual.
1. Honda Fit bumper car challenge.
2. Seven Mile Beach deck chair and sea wall obstacle course.
3. Tourist cross walk wack a mole.
4. Dump Road paint ball with real bullets.
5. West Bay 3D gun printing factory tour.
6. Guess the Central American barmaid weight.
Well done Tourism Ministry. The possibilities are endless.
#6 LMFAO
So this is basically a pre-election handout by the boy Kenny.
Youth hostelling with Chris Eubanks