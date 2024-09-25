Cayman was caught in outer-band squalls of Helene

The cricket grounds near the Owen Roberts Airport (from social media)

(CNS): The heavy rain and winds that hit the Cayman Islands from early Wednesday morning after the tropical storm warning for Helene was lifted was due to a rapid intensification of the storm and the powerful squalls in its outer bands as it became a hurricane. In an update broadcast live at 1:30pm Wednesday, Cayman Islands National Weather Chief Meteorologist Service Kerry Powery explained that there was a 12-millibar drop within around six hours.

Powery said that up to the time of the broadcast, 10 inches of rain had fallen over the Cayman Islands since Sunday, and there is more to come. He explained that the spiral outer bands of Helene became more intense overnight as the storm grew and became stronger, and these bands are likely to deliver even more rain over our area.

“What happened was, with the strengthening of Helene into a hurricane, these spiral bands also in themselves become more intense… We got caught in between one of those rain bands,” he said, noting that the squalls brought high winds, including at least one gust of almost 70mph on Cayman Brac. He said these were the type of conditions that can be expected when a storm is intensifying.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Cayman Islands Government lifted the storm warning and issued advisories that schools and government offices would all be re-opening today, but the deteriorating weather on Wednesday led to a reversal of those advisories.

However, the CIG did not issue an all-clear and has still not done so. Powery warned that the flooding is likely to be bad for several days in some areas as the heavy rain Wednesday coincided with the morning high tide. He also warned of more squally conditions today.

With several roads closed due to flooding and others very wet and prone to more flooding, people are still urged to stay off those roads and limit travel, remain vigilant and stay safe.

Flooding remains a major problem, and many areas not previously known as flood-prone areas are holding water, given the surge of development and clearing of natural resources in recent years, which is leading to fewer and fewer natural places for water to be absorbed.

Pictures of the flooding and more erosion on Seven Mile Beach have been circulating over the last 24 hours, but there are also AI-generated fake images and videos of excessive flooding. Government officials urged people to tune into official and trusted media channels and sources and not to share these fake images.

Deputy Premier Andre Ebanks, who appeared on the lunchtime broadcast on behalf of the premier, who is on Cayman Brac, urged the public to remain cautious and listen to government bulletins until the all-clear is given. He also pointed out that even as Helene moves further away, the hurricane season is far from over.

Helene is currently heading into the Gulf of Mexico as a Category 1 hurricane but is expected to intensify into a major hurricane as it heads toward the Big Bend area of Florida, where this already very large storm poses a serious threat to life and property.