Cayman faces more heavy rain as another storm brews

(CNS): The Cayman Islands could be facing more heavy rain throughout this week as a large and disorganized area of low pressure located over the western and southwestern Caribbean Sea could form into a storm as it passes our area. The weather service has issued an advisory for the system that the National Hurricane Centre has said could become a tropical depression in a few days. On Sunday Chief Meteorologist, Kerry Powery said it was an area of concern.

“This system is similar to the origins of Hurricane Helene but is still developing, with potential rainfall of up to four inches for Grand Cayman and two inches for the Sister Islands,” he said.

There is a lot of uncertainty relating to the exact location and the general strengthening of this system but elevated tides continue to pose a risk of flooding, so residents are urged to stay alert and monitor official updates. A small craft advisory will be in effect for Wednesday and Thursday due to increasing winds and rough seas.

On Monday morning the NHC said the timetable for potential development had shifted toward late week or this weekend giving it a 40% chance of development during the next seven days.

Regardless of the development of this weather system, Monday’s local forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with cloudy spells and a 40% chance of showers and possible thunder. Temperatures will rise to the low 90’s °F with a heat index near 107°F. Winds will be southeast at 10 to 15 knots. Seas will be slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet. Tonight will be cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and thunder. Showers may become locally heavy at times. Temperatures will fall to the upper 70’s °F while winds will be southeast at 10 to 15 knots. Seas will be slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

The outlook is for similar weather conditions through Tuesday evening with a further increase in cloudiness and showers along with fresh southeasterly winds and rough seas over the Cayman area from Wednesday morning.