Cayman braces for heavy rains and flooding

Rain soaks Red Bay (file photo)

(CNS): The Cayman Islands is bracing itself for the potential onslaught of a tropical storm over the coming days as a weather system very close to our area is becoming more organised and likely to intensify as it passes between now and Wednesday. It is then expected to become a hurricane as it heads through the Gulf of Mexico. Flooding is the main concern for low-lying areas as heavy rains are expected to begin tonight.

According to Monday morning’s forecast from the Cayman Islands National Weather Service, as the system develops into Tropical Storm Helene over the next few days, there could be as much as nine inches of rain on Grand Cayman and up to seven inches on Cayman Brac and Little Cayman due to frequent and heavy thunderstorms.

Local forecasters are also warning that the current king tides on top of the heavy rain could lead to significant flooding in low-lying areas.

The heavy rain is expected to begin Monday night into Tuesday morning when the bad weather, including strong winds, is likely to be its most intense, though the inclement weather is expected to last into Wednesday. According to weather experts, the main local danger is the potential for rapid intensification as the emerging storm forms and passes across or very close to the Cayman Islands.

On Monday morning the National Hurricane Center also noted that this stormy system, AL97 as it is still known at the moment, was gradually becoming better organised. Environmental conditions appear favourable for further development as the system moves northward across the northwestern Caribbean Sea.

Meanwhile, a tropical wave located between western Africa and the Cabo Verde Islands is producing disorganised shower and thunderstorm activity. Environmental conditions appear generally favourable for the gradual development of this system.

The NHC said that a tropical depression is likely to form during the middle to latter part of this week as it moves westward to west-northwestward across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic. The forecasters said that the chance of storm formation over the next seven days is 70%.