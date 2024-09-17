Bellafonte found guilty of 2021 double murder

Martin Drive shooting crime scene

(CNS): Wayne Alphanso Bellafonte Jr (33) was found guilty on Monday of murdering Mark Andre Ebanks (36) and Eldon Charles Walton (55) outside the Globe Bar on Martin Drive, George Town, over three years ago. Bellafonte was also convicted of the attempted murder of a third man and possession of an unlicensed firearm. This was the second time that Bellafonte was tried in relation to these charges. The first trial earlier this year was declared a mistrial after some members of the jury were shown inadmissible evidence in error.

He was accused of committing the double murder on 1 July 2021 with two other men who have not been apprehended.

During the trial, crown counsel Scott Wainwright presented a case against Bellafonte based on four elements linking him to the crime, including his DNA that was found inside one of the two vehicles used by the killers. Another car used to get the shooters to the scene was registered to Bellafonte’s mother.

Bellafonte also gave a fictitious account of his movements, claiming he had been buying weed in West Bay while another man had taken his car. However, the crown presented cellphone data evidence that matched the movements of both vehicles.

The shooting is believed to have been gang-related. The crown contended that the three masked gunmen, who were caught on CCTV, had moved through the poorly lit roads around Scranton, in Central George Town, towards the Globe Bar. Once there, they opened fire on a group of men gathered outside, killing Ebanks immediately and injuring Walton and the third man. Walton died two weeks later in the hospital as a result of the wounds, while the third man survived and gave evidence at the trial.

Following the jury’s unanimous verdict, Bellafonte was remanded back into custody until November, when he is expected to be sentenced. Having been convicted of a double murder, he is facing a life sentence. After she hears submissions from the crown and defence, Justice Cheryll Richards will make the decision on how long the life tariff should be before Bellafonte can be considered for parole.