Baby turtles don’t need help to make it to sea

Source: DoE

(CNS): The Department of Environment is urging the public not to try to help or interfere with baby turtles as they hatch from their nests. The experts explained that the little creatures don’t need help, and attempting to dig them out of the sand can cause more harm than good. Only DoE teams are authorized to carry out interventions to wild nests. Allowing hatchlings to emerge naturally is extremely important.

Many of the nests laid this season are now hatching, and the babies, which usually emerge at night, can still pop out of the sand during the day when it is raining or cooler. They often spend time very near to the surface of the beach where they are nesting until they feel a temperature cue to leave and head for the sea

“They are not stuck and they do not need help; they are waiting for the perfect time to emerge,” a DoE spokesperson said. She added that during their final days in the nest, the hatchlings undergo straightening of their shells, absorb the final remnants of the yolk and take up chemical and magnetic cues that assist in developing their orientation and navigation abilities.

“The long-term impacts of interference to this stage likely have a negative effect on their fitness and survival,” the DoE added.

Digging into a nest alters the sand compaction and can prevent hatchlings deep in the sand from being able to climb out. The babies are extremely sensitive to artificial lighting. Anyone lucky enough to see an emergency should never use any light and give them plenty of space to make their way to the sea.

The only time intervention is acceptable is if hatchlings are in imminent danger, such as heading in the wrong direction towards buildings, pools or roads. If this happens, people are asked to immediately call the Turtle Hotline at 938-NEST (938-6378), and an experienced DoE turtle team member will assist.

Sea turtles are a Part 1 Protected Species under the National Conservation Act (2013), and interfering with a sea turtle, nest or hatchlings in any manner is a criminal offence.