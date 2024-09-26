All-clear issued for Cayman and recovery begins

Hurricane Helene seen via satellite on Thursday morning. Image: CIRA/RAMMB

(CNS) UPDATED 3:10pm: The government issued an all-clear at 1:00pm Thursday, and the Cayman Islands have now officially entered the recovery phase following the passage of the storm that impacted the islands for the early part of this week. A CIG release said that flood waters on Grand Cayman have slowly begun to recede, and there are no major road closures today.

After passing Cayman as a potential tropical cyclone, the storm intensified into Hurricane Helene, which is currently heading towards Florida’s Big Bend, where it is expected to make landfall this evening as a Category 3 hurricane.

A storm surge warning is in place for almost the entire west coast of Florida. Weather experts say surging waters could reach as high as 20 feet in places, which they describe as “unsurvivable”. A state of emergency has been declared in 61 of Florida’s 67 counties, and several are under evacuation orders.

Here in Cayman, showers and squally conditions decreased overnight and are expected to further improve throughout today. Wind speeds and gusts are also expected to decrease throughout the day. Wave heights are now about 5-7 feet. ⁠A marine advisory remains in effect for today and a small craft warning will be in effect from tonight.

Recovery teams, coordinated by Hazard Management Cayman Islands (HMCI), continue to assist affected communities, particularly those impacted by flooding, the CIG said.

Residents are advised to inspect their homes for water damage and to follow guidelines for the care and storage of sandbags. Though the worst of the weather has passed, the Cayman Islands National Weather Service (CINWS) is advising residents on all three islands that they will experience light showers with reduced wave action in the coming days. These showers are expected to be within normal seasonal patterns.

“While we have received the all-clear and enter the recovery phase, our work continues. The Cayman Islands have shown incredible resilience. We urge residents to carefully inspect their homes for water damage and remain cautious during this time,” said HMCI Deputy Director David Broughton.

The recovery phase will continue over the coming days as agencies work to restore the islands to normalcy and assist with any repairs needed across Grand Cayman, Cayman Brac and Little Cayman.

Key Public Information: