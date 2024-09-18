Al La Kebab truck robbed days after food hut hit

Al La Kebab truck in Red Bay

(CNS): The owners of Al La Kebab, the popular take-out food chain, have been the victims of two robberies within three days. Its food truck at the junction of Shamrock Road and Selkirk Drive in Red Bay was hit just after midnight on Wednesday morning after its hut in the Marquee Plaza was robbed on Sunday evening.

In today’s robbery, a tall, slim man armed with a machete approached the truck and demanded cash from staff before running away from the scene. He was wearing a mask covering his face and dark clothing.

Police noted similar characteristics between the two robberies. While the suspect could be the same in both, an RCIPS spokesperson said they were keeping an open mind.

The business has been the victim of at least a dozen robberies at the two locations over the last decade, and staff have previously been injured during these various stick-ups. Police confirmed that on this occasion, no injuries were reported as a result of either of the robberies, which are now under investigation.

Detectives are urging anyone with information to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Cayman Crime Stoppers website.