Activists warn 7MB dock could fuel more erosion

Pageant Beach construction site

(CNS): An application by Pageant Beach Hotel for a 10-foot wide, 138.3-foot long dock for its new resort is located in the Seven Mile Beach sand conveyor belt, a natural system that has long been recognised for its importance in maintaining our beaches. Local activist group Sustainable Cayman is warning that any disruption to this system could “accelerate beach erosion, leading to further loss of this precious resource”.

The erosion problems along the southern end of Seven Mile Beach are well documented and illustrated by the situation at the Marriott hotel, which no longer has a beach, and even the pool deck has been subject to structural damage in the absence of any protection.

General Manager Hermes Cuello told CNS this week that the storm in February caused damage to the terrace, making the area unsafe, and is currently closed to guests. The hotel is “actively working on making the necessary repairs to ensure it is safe for our customers and ready for the high season”, he said.

However, with the increasing impact of climate change, the Marriott and numerous other condo complexes along this stretch of Seven Mile Beach are facing increasing damage to their concrete structures. Adding a dock a kilometre and a half away could compound the resort’s already serious erosion problems.

Sustainable Cayman said the dock raises environmental, economic, social and cultural concerns that must be evaluated.

Alongside the potential worsening of beach erosion, the construction of this dock may pose significant risks to marine ecosystems, particularly to coral reefs and seagrass beds that are critical to biodiversity, coastal protection and fish nurseries.

“The potential for increased sedimentation and altered water flow due to the dock could have devastating effects on these sensitive environments,” the activists said. “The approval of a dock of this nature on the western side of the island also sets a dangerous precedent. If allowed, it could open the floodgates for similar developments by other hotels… leading to a cumulative impact that would be difficult to mitigate.”

If allowed, this could eventually result in irreversible damage, transforming the iconic Seven Mile Beach into a shadow of its former self.

The non-profit said that at the very least, the dock should be the subject of an environmental impact assessment (EIA) before any approval is granted. If not, the government should expand the boundary of the Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) to include the waters around Pageant Beach through to the dock and adjust the Port Zone to restore MPAs that are not considered safe anchorages, such as Balboa Beach and Shipwreck.

“This would limit further development and protect critical marine biodiversity for eco-tourism,” Sustainable Cayman said.

The impact on the marine environment is not the only concern. The developers behind HHG Cayman Ltd were granted a 100% duty waiver on up to CI$10 million worth of goods and a refund of over CI$356,000 in planning fees, which has yet to be explained or justified.

“At the time, the developer had no local partner and was exempted from the requirement to advertise for one, which raises concerns about the long-term benefits of the project for the local community,” the non-profit stated, adding that this lack of transparency and public consultation surrounding these concessions and the new dock proposal adds to the overall apprehension.

Questions are being asked across the community about how these types of projects can be allowed to put our environment at risk and offer no real benefit to the local community.

Sustainable Cayman is calling for a review of these concessions on this and other large-scale developments, particularly in sectors that are already profitable. This review should consider the necessity of such incentives and their long-term impact on public finances. A formal mechanism for ongoing community engagement, including public hearings and consultations with local stakeholders, particularly those who live near Pageant Beach or use it regularly, should be established.

There is also a pressing need to strengthen the regulatory framework governing coastal development with stricter criteria for approving projects and better enforcement of existing regulations.

Sustainable Cayman said that in light of these concerns, the public and the government should carefully scrutinise the potential long-term impacts of this proposed dock.

“We believe that more research and preliminary studies should be conducted to ensure that this development does not irreversibly harm our environment. The sand conveyor belt dynamics, which were heavily discussed during the cruise port dock debate, should be closely examined in this context,” Sustainable Cayman added.

In its full statement, the non-profit lists a number of mitigating measures that could be deployed, as well as fees and levies to cover the costs of the damage that these projects can cause.