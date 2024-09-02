Activists warn 7MB dock could fuel more erosion
(CNS): An application by Pageant Beach Hotel for a 10-foot wide, 138.3-foot long dock for its new resort is located in the Seven Mile Beach sand conveyor belt, a natural system that has long been recognised for its importance in maintaining our beaches. Local activist group Sustainable Cayman is warning that any disruption to this system could “accelerate beach erosion, leading to further loss of this precious resource”.
The erosion problems along the southern end of Seven Mile Beach are well documented and illustrated by the situation at the Marriott hotel, which no longer has a beach, and even the pool deck has been subject to structural damage in the absence of any protection.
General Manager Hermes Cuello told CNS this week that the storm in February caused damage to the terrace, making the area unsafe, and is currently closed to guests. The hotel is “actively working on making the necessary repairs to ensure it is safe for our customers and ready for the high season”, he said.
However, with the increasing impact of climate change, the Marriott and numerous other condo complexes along this stretch of Seven Mile Beach are facing increasing damage to their concrete structures. Adding a dock a kilometre and a half away could compound the resort’s already serious erosion problems.
Sustainable Cayman said the dock raises environmental, economic, social and cultural concerns that must be evaluated.
Alongside the potential worsening of beach erosion, the construction of this dock may pose significant risks to marine ecosystems, particularly to coral reefs and seagrass beds that are critical to biodiversity, coastal protection and fish nurseries.
“The potential for increased sedimentation and altered water flow due to the dock could have devastating effects on these sensitive environments,” the activists said. “The approval of a dock of this nature on the western side of the island also sets a dangerous precedent. If allowed, it could open the floodgates for similar developments by other hotels… leading to a cumulative impact that would be difficult to mitigate.”
If allowed, this could eventually result in irreversible damage, transforming the iconic Seven Mile Beach into a shadow of its former self.
The non-profit said that at the very least, the dock should be the subject of an environmental impact assessment (EIA) before any approval is granted. If not, the government should expand the boundary of the Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) to include the waters around Pageant Beach through to the dock and adjust the Port Zone to restore MPAs that are not considered safe anchorages, such as Balboa Beach and Shipwreck.
“This would limit further development and protect critical marine biodiversity for eco-tourism,” Sustainable Cayman said.
The impact on the marine environment is not the only concern. The developers behind HHG Cayman Ltd were granted a 100% duty waiver on up to CI$10 million worth of goods and a refund of over CI$356,000 in planning fees, which has yet to be explained or justified.
“At the time, the developer had no local partner and was exempted from the requirement to advertise for one, which raises concerns about the long-term benefits of the project for the local community,” the non-profit stated, adding that this lack of transparency and public consultation surrounding these concessions and the new dock proposal adds to the overall apprehension.
Questions are being asked across the community about how these types of projects can be allowed to put our environment at risk and offer no real benefit to the local community.
Sustainable Cayman is calling for a review of these concessions on this and other large-scale developments, particularly in sectors that are already profitable. This review should consider the necessity of such incentives and their long-term impact on public finances. A formal mechanism for ongoing community engagement, including public hearings and consultations with local stakeholders, particularly those who live near Pageant Beach or use it regularly, should be established.
There is also a pressing need to strengthen the regulatory framework governing coastal development with stricter criteria for approving projects and better enforcement of existing regulations.
Sustainable Cayman said that in light of these concerns, the public and the government should carefully scrutinise the potential long-term impacts of this proposed dock.
“We believe that more research and preliminary studies should be conducted to ensure that this development does not irreversibly harm our environment. The sand conveyor belt dynamics, which were heavily discussed during the cruise port dock debate, should be closely examined in this context,” Sustainable Cayman added.
In its full statement, the non-profit lists a number of mitigating measures that could be deployed, as well as fees and levies to cover the costs of the damage that these projects can cause.
This has been a huge issue for a quarter of a century, but if it continues to be kicked forward, successive administrations will bear the burden of having “killed the goose” that has so benefited Cayman. This is short-termism at its most obvious, and, one reasonably suspects, the appetite for short-term financial benefit for a few, so harmful in the long term going forward.
The Treasure Island groyne has been there since the very early 80s. Quite incredible it was approved. It should be removed with all the other man made impediments in the form of sea walls down on that end of the beach. There are similar impediments at the north end as well that need to be removed. Basically, if something man made is preventing walking the entire length of the beach, it has to go.
“Sustainable Cayman said the dock raises environmental, economic, social and cultural concerns that must be evaluated.”
So if they are paid enough to evaluate, then all is good…
Last time I was eating at the Warf, I didn’t see much beach at all along the coast in that area. My guess is it won’t have much to do with any part of 7M beach.
Cayman should look at how South Beach was built and follow instructions. 7M would still be there, even where it’s not today.
if the disappearance of the Marriot Beach is not a walk up call for government to stop allowing developers to build on the beach, then nothing will. maybe we can embark on a bold new advertising campaign, showing tourists they can park their car on the road side and dive right into the sea, no messy sand to deal with i guess.
There is a reason why there are no docks along that stretch of coastline.
But hey, it’s 2024 in Cayman and $$$ overrules everything; especially good ole Caymanian commonsense from the Sacred Wessell.
“Hold my beer” said Mother Nature.
If it wasn’t for a few concerned citizens and organisations like Sustainable Cayman this would be another rubber stamping exercise.
It’s not just about stopping a commercial dock—it’s about protecting a community’s right to access and enjoy the beach and the marine services they’ve used for generations. If this hotel is allowed to set a precedent, it could lead to more pollution and developments that push locals out of spaces they’ve relied on to improve their quality of life. Environmental justice is about making sure these communities aren’t overlooked or displaced by projects that only benefit a few but affect generations.
Same HHG that put TI into liquidation?
“100% duty waiver on up to CI$10 million worth of goods and a refund of over CI$356,000 in planning fees”!! How short-sighted of whichever idiotic Cabinet approved this deal! Where is the money to pay for the re-do of the road infrastructure to accommodate this monstrosity when (rather, BEFORE) fully opened and occupied? Couldn’t find the occupancy rating but found that it will have 351 Condos. Imagine how many rental cars, tour buses, taxis, and support vehicles will need to enter and exit that property daily! That part of West Bay Rd will become a major headache for traffic.
Check the letter https://cnslibrary.com/wp-content/uploads/Concessions-to-Pageant-Beach-Hotel.pdf awarding these concessions, specifically conditions ii, iii, and iv. If Pageant Beach Hotel Ltd did not meet the conditions in ii and iii, then the full amount of the revenue waived became payable to the Government on 23 December 2023. I wonder if the PACT/UPM Government or the World Class Civil Service (WORC & Dept of Labour & Pensions) diligently received and verified those required monthly reports confirming that not less than 60% of the total workforce were Caymanians…. Should be FOI-able…
Something smells of this whole project. All they are doing is hiring all kind of day labor from labor brokers and self performing everything. How did this French company get in here anyway? It must be investigated.
Joey Hew & PPM strikes another bad deal again!
All the money to fix the road problems will be paid by the dumb ass tax payers so the honorable people can continue to give out these disgusting sweetheart deals to the select big dollar friendly developers. Stop the madness!
Ecological suicide.
Cayman is definitely “world class” at that.
I would know that photo anywhere. Western Beirut, circa 1976. Surely that can’t be Pageant Beach today. Can we have fallen that far in such as short time?
Yes! Let’s do + allow more stupid stuff along the beach, then wonder + complain about it after!
These activists complain about literally everything. What do the duty concessions or financials have to do with them?
I believe strongly that these groups are needed, however they arlready have almost nobody listening to them outside of their own organization. 90% of what they do is preach to the choir.
If they don’t stop being the boy who cried wold over everything, nobody is going to listen to them ever about anything. Then there will be zero traction for their cause.
Choose your battles.
Those comments are totally absurd, seems you must be getting some financial gain from this project.
Or your just more intelligent than the norm?
😂 Clearly.
Is it just me, or does this construction seem way overboard for the site its on? Do the planning rules really allow this density or whatever term they use? It just seems absolutely massive, and with no setbacks from anything that resembles sensible planning.
its a bit of a monster isn’t it? Like the watermark, that one is equally outrageous., how is it so close to the road and yet to tall? would be good to understand the planning rules but it just seems both of these developments are kind of obnoxious and unwelcome.
Wait til the new hotel where Treasure Island tries to build that!
It’s called ‘Grandeur”. Oversized facade with Roman style size columns & tall edifice. Going for the ‘WOW” factor when the tourists see it for the first time.
Grand Cayman now going for the Waikiki look.
The property on the old Almond Tree-House even has a Hawai’ian name.
PPM would never give any concessions to regular Caymanians trying to build their house or a duplex or triplex.
Vote them all out!
Former Planning Minister Joey Hew’s time in Cabinet was very profitable for some of his friends and political campaign donors. How does Mr. Hew and the PPM justify these decisions and then expect us to believe they are the right choice to run these islands?
“The impact on the marine environment is not the only concern. The developers behind HHG Cayman Ltd were granted a 100% duty waiver on up to CI$10 million worth of goods and a refund of over CI$356,000 in planning fees, which has yet to be explained or justified.”
These are there the .expensive decisions from PPM 2013-2021 are now part of the many reasons why the public believes there’s evidence of sanctioned corrupt practices by elected politicians which constitute favors for friends and business associates that the public purse has to cover. Who will get the service contracts?
These decisions by the PPM and some recents of UPM merit official investigations by the Auditor General’s Office.
Cayman has become a Banana Republic without the bananas.
It is fair to say that Cayman’s dire situation is directly linked the decisions of Hew and his PPM party plus DG Manderson’s “world class civil service”.
The government books need to be investigated and audited by Scotland Yard as this is just the tip of the corruption of our government. The guilty parties need to be held accountable for these actions
100% Duty Waiver and 350k back in Fees. Someone is getting a penthouse on tick.
Just approve the dock, may as well accept it and then the real development on SMB can start
Joey Who?
Hews will get the contract to provide cleaning services.
Bon Vivant will get the contract for kitchens and other services they provide.
Connect the dots…
And Jon-Jon will get the security contract
You better start saying just 7 mile because after these clowns get the dock built then you can kiss the beach goodbye!
The rock groin/wall at Sunset Cover (formerly Treasure Island), is what’s destroyed the south end of SMB. I can’t believe it hasn’t been removed yet… Actually I can zzzzzzzzzzz
Agreed.
Hey it is benefiting the local partner which the job banner states is LG.
They are world renowned builders so just shut up.
This project reeks of lots of influence pedaling. Who was planning minister when this was all approved? How is it they got all the duty and planning concessions yet they are allowed to bring in a French company to build the project? Where are the local Caymanian contractors? Oh they have a local “front” partner and lots of labor brokers work permit people on the job but where was the bid process for other trades? Is WORC checking the status of these work permit people to make sure they are not working outside the terms of their permits? Are all their employers following the labor law of overtime, holiday, vacation and sick pay? Do all these “sub contractors have workmen compensation insurance? This is just more of the same old playbook. Watch the cabinet doesn’t grant them the permission to build the dock and wave every associated fee. Utterly disgusting.
Joey Hew was minister that negotiated terms with his friends. Everything he touches is suspect and merits investigating
The JLP representative from Jam and former planning minister Missa Whew representing GT North
Zzzz. take out the offending groyne at Treasure Island. What you got to lose?
Hotels provide a lot of income for government and employment so I think they are much better than another condo tower going up. I can’t see this dock will be any more impact than what they built across from margaritaville. Will be good to have a decent hotel that isn’t owned by dart.
Sustainable cayman should concentrate on other things like the new road and why government aren’t doing anything about our trash.
Looking at the hiring practices of the development group so far, I do not see many Caymanians being hired but they will certainly be boosting up the work permit totals which will increase the income for government.
lmao its amazing how everything in this post is wrong…
Hotels actually are horrible for employment because all they do is bring new people in, adding to our overpopulation, instead of hiring local. On top of this, many of the people who come on work permits are sending their earned money home to their family, meaning it’s not positively benefitting cayman society whatsoever.
Marriott – move your hotel back 150 feet and plant natural vegetation between you and the sea. Thank you.