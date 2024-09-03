300 more parking spaces coming at ORIA
(CNS): Work has begun on developing a new parking facility at Owen Roberts International Airport, which will create 300 more spaces east of the terminal. The Cayman Islands Airport Authority said the facility will offer a modern parking management system and enhanced lighting to ensure safety and convenience for all customers, as the current facilities have reached capacity, especially on weekends.
Given the challenge of efficiently accommodating the growing number of passengers, the new parking area will alleviate congestion and provide convenient access while improving the overall efficiency of airport parking, the CIAA said. It will also accommodate the vehicles used by airport workers, including airline employees, ground handling service providers and other airport partners.
The cost of the project has not been revealed amid the ever-growing tab for the redevelopment of Grand Cayman’s airport.
CIAA Board Chair Johann Moxam said that developing a new long-term parking facility at Owen Roberts International Airport was a “vital enhancement” to Cayman’s primary gateway.
“As travel to and from the Cayman Islands continues to grow, ensuring that our infrastructure can accommodate that growth is crucial,” Moxam stated. “This project not only reflects our commitment to improving the travel experience for residents but also demonstrates our dedication to continuously improving our airports.”
Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan said it was a significant step forward in the commitment to enhancing the travel experience for passengers. “Our local Caymanian customers will no longer have to worry about parking availability during our peak periods. The additional parking facility will greatly improve convenience and accessibility, ensuring that our airport continues to provide the highest standard of service,” he added.
Category: development, Local News, Travel
So will they fix the pot holes and remove the derelict vehicles from the this new field or will it be managed on the same basis as the existing field? And, let us be clear, these are just fields with parking stops.
maybe get the existing parking ticketing machine working properly first….???????
yet again the easiest most backward thing to do…..but to be expected from the poorly educated fools in cig and the civil service.
free solutions:
park and ride scheme
uber
public bus service at airport.
can you remind us again why there is no public transport options at owen roberts????….to protect the rip-off taxi cartel by any chance?????
clowns.
‘The cost of the project has not been revealed amid the ever-growing tab for the redevelopment of Grand Cayman’s airport.’
Surprise, surprise!
Why is it being alliwed to go ahead?
How about a 3/4 story garage?
Finally, good to see that it will accommodate airport workers, although we’ll see whether that happens. Totally ridiculous that the closest parking has been reserved for airport workers past several years. Nowhere else in the world.
“Facility” = “grass piece”. What a joke.
A lot of this would be unnecessary if we had an Uber or similar. I always drive and park up, since I’d rather pay for that than give money to a hyperinflated taxi fee.
Fix public transportation and the taxi cartels and just watch how some problems ease off.
Also, they’re definitely gonna mess this up. If anyone can create a bad car park, it’ll be CIG. They have probably enlisted the same designers as Foster’s Airport car park.
So it will be a really long walk in the pissing rain, whether you are “a local Caymanian” or not.
Thanks again Kenny.
Yes, left foot right foot. Take an umbrella if you are worried about the paltry 4″ of rain we get each month. It’s a few hundred yards.
Or you’ll be able to ride the Jon Jon donkey cart shuttle to the terminal.
Meanwhile lots of Airport staff continue to park illegally on the empty lot next to Andy’s rent a car.