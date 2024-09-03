300 more parking spaces coming at ORIA

CIAA CEO Albert Anderson, Minister for Tourism and Ports Kenneth Bryan, and CIAA Board Chairman Johann Moxam visit the site of the new parking facility



(CNS): Work has begun on developing a new parking facility at Owen Roberts International Airport, which will create 300 more spaces east of the terminal. The Cayman Islands Airport Authority said the facility will offer a modern parking management system and enhanced lighting to ensure safety and convenience for all customers, as the current facilities have reached capacity, especially on weekends.

Given the challenge of efficiently accommodating the growing number of passengers, the new parking area will alleviate congestion and provide convenient access while improving the overall efficiency of airport parking, the CIAA said. It will also accommodate the vehicles used by airport workers, including airline employees, ground handling service providers and other airport partners.

The cost of the project has not been revealed amid the ever-growing tab for the redevelopment of Grand Cayman’s airport.

CIAA Board Chair Johann Moxam said that developing a new long-term parking facility at Owen Roberts International Airport was a “vital enhancement” to Cayman’s primary gateway.

“As travel to and from the Cayman Islands continues to grow, ensuring that our infrastructure can accommodate that growth is crucial,” Moxam stated. “This project not only reflects our commitment to improving the travel experience for residents but also demonstrates our dedication to continuously improving our airports.”

Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan said it was a significant step forward in the commitment to enhancing the travel experience for passengers. “Our local Caymanian customers will no longer have to worry about parking availability during our peak periods. The additional parking facility will greatly improve convenience and accessibility, ensuring that our airport continues to provide the highest standard of service,” he added.