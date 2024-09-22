22 new recruits start RCIPS basic training
(CNS): The RCIPS recently swore in 22 men and women who have begun their first step on the journey to becoming police officers in the Cayman Islands. Over 22 weeks they will undergo various aspects of training covering laws, policies and procedures through academic learning, physical fitness and ceremonial drills to transition from civilians to police officers. The recruits will be tested weekly, with a final exam at the end of the course.
Speaking to the newly sworn officers, Police Commissioner Kurt Walton wished them well for the basic training. “It will not be easy, and you will find out quite early that there are lifestyle changes you will have to make as police officers,” he said. “However, it is well worth the sacrifice. Becoming a Police Officer can be one of the most rewarding occupations you will ever encounter; no two days are the same and you get to give back to your community.”
Category: Crime, Crime Prevention, Police
Good luck and skill to you all; you are our future, and the evolution of the RCIPS. Always keep in mind why you signed up, especially when clueless people are saying and posting hateful things about you. Most of us are with you. Seek out the things that are wrong with the system and conduct yourselves in a way that will make both your parents and your children proud.
Thank you for stepping up. God bless.
no respect for the police farce after the jon-jon incidents…
civil service expansion is scary.
we already have too many incompetent cops that are overpaid and underworked….
Good luck. Listen to the instructors and hope you get good mentors.
Attrition rate is high, and you’ll be criticized often, but it can be very rewarding.
They don’t need new recruits; they need better officers.
Better officers who understand the responsibility to set a good example when driving, parking and interacting with the public.
Why as a 44yr old can I not become a RCIP?
Probably because you’re above the upper age limit they’ve specified. Happy to help.
Seriously though, if you fancy taking a (probable) pay cut, working very tough night shifts, and only having a few of your best years available before you’re shuffled into standing outside the Governor’s house, you go right ahead and appeal their policy.
To my understanding there are 15 Caymanians amongst the new recruits- bravo if true! 👏👏
Which day is bean bag water training?
How many will be left next year?