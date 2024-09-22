22 new recruits start RCIPS basic training

RCIPS recruits, September 2024

(CNS): The RCIPS recently swore in 22 men and women who have begun their first step on the journey to becoming police officers in the Cayman Islands. Over 22 weeks they will undergo various aspects of training covering laws, policies and procedures through academic learning, physical fitness and ceremonial drills to transition from civilians to police officers. The recruits will be tested weekly, with a final exam at the end of the course.

Speaking to the newly sworn officers, Police Commissioner Kurt Walton wished them well for the basic training. “It will not be easy, and you will find out quite early that there are lifestyle changes you will have to make as police officers,” he said. “However, it is well worth the sacrifice. Becoming a Police Officer can be one of the most rewarding occupations you will ever encounter; no two days are the same and you get to give back to your community.”