WORC moves back to renovated office at Apollo House
(CNS): The Customer Care unit at the government’s labour force and immigration agency WORC will move back to its previous offices at Apollo House, 87 Mary Street, George Town, next Monday, 2 September. To facilitate the move to the newly renovated facility the office will close at 1:00pm on Friday. Normal hours of operation will then resume at Apollo House on 2 September at 8:30am.
WORC officials said they hoped the upgraded space will cater to the diverse customers they serve daily and enhance their experience but noted that they remain very busy. “WORC would like to remind customers about the new WORC Services platform and encourages them to utilise it for submitting payments instead of in-person transactions to avoid extended wait times,” officials added.
For more information or help, contact WORC at 945-9672, toll-free at 1-800-534-9672, via email at worc@gov.ky, or visit www.worc.ky.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Government Administration, Politics
just sack them all …total waste of resources.
Do they have a special section for al the “buy a work permit people” who are roaming the streets?
Probably the most work WORC has been involved with since they moved out.
Hopefully they’ll answer emails once they work out how to turn the computers on
I like the way they Worc’d that..
No diggidy, no doubt.
That building should have been torn down decades ago. You can smell the mold as soon as you walk in.
Hopefully they now we be able to deal with those taking out false permits to work for development projects on west bay road and running around on the beach all day
No they will not do anything with those fake permits because the developers need them. What would happen to the job by KFC if they were all removed? Honorable Seymour will never allow that to happen.