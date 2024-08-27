WORC moves back to renovated office at Apollo House

| 27/08/2024 | 9 Comments
WORC offices on Mary Street

(CNS): The Customer Care unit at the government’s labour force and immigration agency WORC will move back to its previous offices at Apollo House, 87 Mary Street, George Town, next Monday, 2 September. To facilitate the move to the newly renovated facility the office will close at 1:00pm on Friday. Normal hours of operation will then resume at Apollo House on 2 September at 8:30am.

WORC officials said they hoped the upgraded space will cater to the diverse customers they serve daily and enhance their experience but noted that they remain very busy. “WORC would like to remind customers about the new WORC Services platform and encourages them to utilise it for submitting payments instead of in-person transactions to avoid extended wait times,” officials added.

For more information or help, contact WORC at 945-9672, toll-free at 1-800-534-9672, via email at worc@gov.ky, or visit www.worc.ky.

Share your vote!


How do you feel after reading this?
  • Fascinated
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry
  • Bored
  • Afraid
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

WORC arrests 16 for working illegally
WORC launches new portal to replace JobsCayman
$144M spent in five years helping locals into work

Tags:

Category: Government Administration, Politics

Comments (9)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Anonymous says:
    28/08/2024 at 1:50 pm

    just sack them all …total waste of resources.

    7
    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      29/08/2024 at 6:34 am

      Do they have a special section for al the “buy a work permit people” who are roaming the streets?

      1
      Reply
  2. Anonymous says:
    28/08/2024 at 11:59 am

    Probably the most work WORC has been involved with since they moved out.

    13
    Reply
  3. Anonymous says:
    27/08/2024 at 10:50 pm

    Hopefully they’ll answer emails once they work out how to turn the computers on

    15
    1
    Reply
  4. Anonymous says:
    27/08/2024 at 2:42 pm

    I like the way they Worc’d that..

    7
    1
    Reply
  5. Anonymous says:
    27/08/2024 at 12:26 pm

    That building should have been torn down decades ago. You can smell the mold as soon as you walk in.

    16
    2
    Reply
  6. Living the best life says:
    27/08/2024 at 12:22 pm

    Hopefully they now we be able to deal with those taking out false permits to work for development projects on west bay road and running around on the beach all day

    23
    2
    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      29/08/2024 at 6:37 am

      No they will not do anything with those fake permits because the developers need them. What would happen to the job by KFC if they were all removed? Honorable Seymour will never allow that to happen.

      2
      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

«
»