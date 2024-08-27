WORC moves back to renovated office at Apollo House

WORC offices on Mary Street

(CNS): The Customer Care unit at the government’s labour force and immigration agency WORC will move back to its previous offices at Apollo House, 87 Mary Street, George Town, next Monday, 2 September. To facilitate the move to the newly renovated facility the office will close at 1:00pm on Friday. Normal hours of operation will then resume at Apollo House on 2 September at 8:30am.

WORC officials said they hoped the upgraded space will cater to the diverse customers they serve daily and enhance their experience but noted that they remain very busy. “WORC would like to remind customers about the new WORC Services platform and encourages them to utilise it for submitting payments instead of in-person transactions to avoid extended wait times,” officials added.

For more information or help, contact WORC at 945-9672, toll-free at 1-800-534-9672, via email at worc@gov.ky, or visit www.worc.ky.