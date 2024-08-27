Woman’s bag snatched by masked men in West Bay

(CNS): Police have opened an investigation into a street robbery in West Bay early Saturday morning. A woman who was waiting at the intersection of Neon Close and Mount Pleasant Road at around 5:00am was approached by two men whose faces were covered with t-shirts. They grabbed and threatened her and then snatched her handbag, which contained personal belongings and cash, before leaving the scene in a silver Honda vehicle. The woman was not physically injured in the incident, police said.

One of the men was more than six feet tall, while the other was said to be short with a stocky build.

Anyone with information or who may have seen anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incident is asked to contact West Bay CID at 949-3999. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Cayman Crime Stoppers website.