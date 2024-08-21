Woman seriously injured in South Sound crash

(CNS): Just before 12:14pm Tuesday, the police and other emergency services responded to a 911 call about a single-vehicle collision along South Sound Road in the vicinity of the Red Bay Dock. Cayman Islands Fire Service officers extricated the lone occupant of the vehicle, who was transported to the hospital by ambulance, where she is being treated for what appear to be serious injuries.

The roadway was temporarily blocked after the collision so that RCIPS and CIFS officers could conduct investigations. The collision continues to be investigated by the police.