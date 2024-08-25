Two Honda Fits crash early Sunday, one driver arrested

(CNS): Three people were injured when two Honda Fits collided on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway near the Kimpton Resort shortly after midnight on Sunday. The police said investigations indicate that one car was travelling along the ETH towards West Bay when the other, travelling in the opposite direction, crossed the median and collided with the first Honda. The driver of the second car was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

The police did not say if the three people injured included one or both drivers. They said their injuries were serious but non-life threatening, and two of them have since been released from hospital.

The roadway was temporarily closed while police conducted their investigations but reopened shortly before 3:00am.

Anyone who witnessed this collision or has any information relating to this incident is asked to call 911 or the West Bay Police Station on 949-3999.