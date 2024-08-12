Two boys arrested in relation to minister’s crash

Scene of the early morning crash, 8 August 2024

(CNS): Two boys have been arrested on suspicion of moving an excavator and placing the arm into the roadway at Anton Bodden Drive, Bodden Town, sometime before Labour Minister Dwayne Seymour collided with the arm 30 minutes past midnight on Thursday, 8 August, while he was driving a government-owned black Chevy Tahoe. The police did not give any update on the result of the minister’s blood test checking for alcohol levels.

The RCIPS said that on the evening before the crash, a report had been made that someone had been “interfering with the same heavy equipment”, which had been safely stowed by the owner in the Anton Bodden Road area. The excavator was again safely secured by the owner.

However, the police said it appeared that on Thursday morning, before the crash at around 12:30am, the excavator was again “interfered with and moved into the roadway causing a serious hazard”.

Moments before the collision, a member of the public who was travelling on Anton Bodden Drive called 911 to report that the arm of an excavator was in the roadway, causing an obstruction. “Within seconds of this call… the member of the public then further reported that a vehicle just crashed into the said excavator,” the police said.

As previously reported, Seymour suffered a head injury in the crash. He was treated at the hospital, where the attending physician took a blood sample for investigative purposes at the request of the police.

As the police investigated who had moved the excavator and placed the arm in the roadway, they “had reason to suspect” that it may have been juveniles residing in the Bodden Town area. Two male juveniles were subsequently arrested on suspicion of carrying out a reckless and negligent act. They were bailed pending further investigations.

Police say they are still investigating this incident and are appealing for any witnesses who may be aware of what took place to come forward. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via our website.