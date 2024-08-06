Two arrested for drug offences in West Bay

(CNS): Police officers on patrol along Marie Mollie Hydes Road in West Bay on Monday came across a vehicle partially blocking the roadway and saw two people inside behaving suspiciously. They searched the vehicle and its occupants under the Misuse of Drugs Act and recovered suspected cocaine, ganja, drug utensils, and a small quantity of oxycodone.

As a result, they arrested the two people, a 51-year-old man from George Town and a 30-year-old woman from West Bay, on suspicion of possession of cocaine, consumption of cocaine, possession of ganja, consumption of ganja, possession of a controlled drug, and consumption of a controlled drug. The woman was further arrested in relation to a default warrant. They remain in custody as investigations continue.

This arrest follows previous operations conducted at the same location in response to community concerns about illegal and antisocial activity.