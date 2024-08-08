The common theme: Incentivise the rich, force the poor
I’m a millennial and I’m in this non-stop grind because in the 90s we saw light at the end of the tunnel. I’m running off of that stupid hope that there is something at the end of all this suffering because I used to see it. The next generation didn’t see any of that. They didn’t see when our parents made $3k a month each and everyone had money to spare and could go to Miami two or three times a year, raise the kids and attend our football games. Now, rent alone for anything decent you don’t want to share with someone else is $2,000 AND you have to deal with the landlord disrespecting you at every opportunity.
Government continues to spend hundreds of thousands, of our money that we generated because WE create the economy, on reports and consultants then can’t even respect us enough to put out the report and tell us why they don’t like it.
I’m sick of being disrespected at every turn. Every member of government and every business speaks to me like I have to do what they say. I’m going to start putting my money in a hole and not spend it. I need businesses and the government to start respecting the fact that my money is not theirs. They don’t just get to reach into my wallet when they want without so much as a reason why.
Government and the older generations are asking us, begging us, to keep up appearances and keep the economy afloat for nothing more than the sacred “GDP” because it’s a number on a screen to lie to themselves and the world. I make decent money. I aimed to make this money when I was younger but I can barely save at the end of the month. Literally everything I spend on is bills, but my hand is being forced and I’m going to be shamed by it from business owners.
The time for conveniences is fleeting. As rents increase, bills skyrocket and food prices go up, I have to give up on anything that isn’t an absolute necessity. I can’t wait for the usual round of “come support local restaurants” ads where they are begging us to keep them afloat. I’m already seeing tons of sales and events for the summer. Nowhere in Cayman gives ‘deals’ unless they absolutely have to. Money is KING, and we learn that every day from our Government.
This comment was posted in response to CIG refuses to release task force housing report.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Viewpoint
Cayman has turned into an ugly experiment in Social Darwinism in which the Kleptocracy hoards wealth and the middle class goes begging.
I’m sick of my boss speaking to me like I have to do what they say, too. It’s so disrespectful. I’m going to start putting my money in a hole, too. Don’t tell my girlfriend.
To live a good to excellent standard of life in Cayman, that is to say what we might consider a middle class life with the services that you describe (trips, school fees, mortgage etc), has required at minimum $10,000 a month since the late 90s. And, even at that level, there is little prospect of saving anything meaningful for retirement or balloon payments.
As the country song says, Mamas make your babies be accountants and lawyers and such. Or Chief Officers.
Gen-X’r here, and I 100% support this message!!
Very well said and good luck to you. May God help us all overcome this greed cycle that our country has been stuck in!
Our kids literally have ZERO future here at this rate.
Well said, totally correct!
Kleptocracy in a not shell So bad now banks have join in to fleece us too because their elitist mindless kleptomaniacs decide that’s it’s a good idea to rob the people too to increase their wealth.Yes and since our so call political elite are operating with the same impunity and getting away with it . Just like the government they don’t have to comply with the regulatory body or the law and will not be held accountable or responsible for their criminal actions. Reports are for them to justify their unlawful or corrupt actions but when it fails to do that it is just toilet paper to be disposed of quietly even though we bought the most expensive rolls so they can wipe their huge bum bums with it.
Well all I can tell you my friend is that Big Mac, Ju-Ju and Jon-Jon will not be happy with those type of comments after all the hard work they have been putting in. When they come back from their latest boondoggle spending trip, they may come looking to get that money you were planning on putting into the hole because they have lots of holes they need to put it into. You better hope they don’t tie you behind the donkey and drag you around!
Well written comment. Thank you!