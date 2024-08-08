The common theme: Incentivise the rich, force the poor

I’m a millennial and I’m in this non-stop grind because in the 90s we saw light at the end of the tunnel. I’m running off of that stupid hope that there is something at the end of all this suffering because I used to see it. The next generation didn’t see any of that. They didn’t see when our parents made $3k a month each and everyone had money to spare and could go to Miami two or three times a year, raise the kids and attend our football games. Now, rent alone for anything decent you don’t want to share with someone else is $2,000 AND you have to deal with the landlord disrespecting you at every opportunity.

Government continues to spend hundreds of thousands, of our money that we generated because WE create the economy, on reports and consultants then can’t even respect us enough to put out the report and tell us why they don’t like it.

I’m sick of being disrespected at every turn. Every member of government and every business speaks to me like I have to do what they say. I’m going to start putting my money in a hole and not spend it. I need businesses and the government to start respecting the fact that my money is not theirs. They don’t just get to reach into my wallet when they want without so much as a reason why.

Government and the older generations are asking us, begging us, to keep up appearances and keep the economy afloat for nothing more than the sacred “GDP” because it’s a number on a screen to lie to themselves and the world. I make decent money. I aimed to make this money when I was younger but I can barely save at the end of the month. Literally everything I spend on is bills, but my hand is being forced and I’m going to be shamed by it from business owners.

The time for conveniences is fleeting. As rents increase, bills skyrocket and food prices go up, I have to give up on anything that isn’t an absolute necessity. I can’t wait for the usual round of “come support local restaurants” ads where they are begging us to keep them afloat. I’m already seeing tons of sales and events for the summer. Nowhere in Cayman gives ‘deals’ unless they absolutely have to. Money is KING, and we learn that every day from our Government.