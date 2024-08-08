Suspect arrested for 1997 Brac murder

Eva Ebanks

(CNS): Police say they have arrested a 76-year-old man on suspicion of murder in relation to the death of Eva Glee Ebanks on 16 October 1997 on the south side of Cayman Brac. Ebanks was 35 years old at the time of her death. CNS understands that the suspect is Eddylee Martin, a well-known businessman on Cayman Brac who turned 76 on Wednesday. He has been released on bail with conditions as the investigation continues.

His arrest follows a re-opened investigation by the RCIPS Serious Crime Review Team, which has taken place over the past three years.

