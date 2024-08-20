Scranton Park akin to Central Park in NY, says minister
(CNS): The groundbreaking for Scranton Park will take place on 12 September in Kenneth Bryan MP’s George Town Central constituency. The tourism minister, who has championed the ambitious project, even though it does not fall under his portfolio, said it will be like Central Park in New York, providing facilities for everyone in the biggest and best green park in the country.
He said its purpose was to give something back to the wider community, especially seniors and families, as it will have senior and youth centres on a park site that could grow if land becomes available.
Speaking on Radio Cayman on Friday, the minister urged everyone to attend the groundbreaking ceremony because the full plans, final architect’s design, and rendering will all be unveiled at the event. Bryan said that it was much more than a park, and the senior centre would be an intrinsic part of the project.
“I have been working very, very hard for a very long time to complete this park,” he said, before noting the length of time it had taken to steer the project through the procedural bureaucracy. He said work has now started on what he said was “for all of Cayman” before admitting it was a “large investment”. To date, some CI$1.2 million has been spent on the project, with far more to come.
“It’s almost like Central Park in New York,” he said. “Obviously, we see a lot of growth and development happening in town and my goal… is to secure that memory and the green space for the public…as we will see people move out of the area.”
There will be walking access from the Government Administration Building for civil servants and other workers in town, offering green space in the middle of George Town, with sporting facilities as well as the youth and senior centres.
Explaining that the vision for the park came from the local community, Bryan said it had taken time to acquire the land to secure the future of the existing neighbourhood park and expand it into this multi-million dollar project.
Bryan said the CIG wanted to expand the green space at the park and could acquire land when it becomes available around the site. He urged people living in the area who are thinking of moving out of George Town as the capital develops to approach the government before they sell.
He said he didn’t want people to move out of Central GT, but if it had to happen, he hoped people would consider selling to the government so it could expand the green space to counter the ongoing development of the capital.
The groundbreaking will take place at the site from 5:00pm on Thursday, 12 September, and will be open to the public.
If I’m not mistaken, it’s about the same size as Central Park in New York as well. All praise King Kenny.
More open space and parks are needed.
It’s a nice ‘idea’ … however the reality looks more like this: At best a daytime shopping and watering hole for the tourists that will walk by daily (cruise shippers) and the occasional office worker stopping by for a sit-down … once night falls it will be abandoned (like the rest of downtown). Once the first opportunistic robbers from Rock Hole take a score or two, the word will get out that it’s a no-go zone for the safety conscious person or family. Eventually a few ‘undesirables’ will take make regular visits to beg money, snatch a purse or simply linger for a nap. Too many of us have seen the movie and know how it ends! Well intended but not long lasting.
It’s almost like Central Park in New York,” he said.
Delusional.
Perhaps he means forcing people to sell out to the government whether they want to or not.
More wasted funds
Good Lord Almighty, we’ve gone mad in Cayman.
Central Park is one of the easiest places to get shot or witness a murder or abduction or drug deal. This F@$!*^& boy is delusional!!!
Ah, yes, it will be exactly like Central Park, New York City. And the Annex field in George Town will be very easily mistaken for Wembley Stadium.
Clown
“Almost” is doing some pretty heavy lifting there.
Who’s going to look after it? Who’s going to clean up the mess?
This will become a haven for the homeless….
Another example of government wasn’t tax payers money.
What was the budget for this project? How does Kenny get to spend 1.2million “with more to come”?
Are we now at the stage where we need daily drug testing for public officials?
He didn’t take his meds again!