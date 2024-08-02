RCIPS warn of scam calls from bogus bank fraud unit

(CNS): RCIPS has received reports that local banking customers have received calls from overseas numbers from individuals claiming to be from their bank’s ’Fraud Unit’. The customer is informed that there are suspicious purchases on their account, and then sent a link to review the purchases. The link, when clicked, gives the caller access to the customer’s computer.

Police advise people to always be vigilant and never provide any personal banking details over the phone or click links provided by anyone claiming to be from your bank.

Anyone who receives such a call should contact their bank for confirmation of the claims being made before taking further action.