PPM dismisses responsibility for ReGen disaster

Deputy Opposition Leader Joey Hew delivers his message about the failed ReGen deal

(CNS): The agreement the PPM signed in 2021 with a Dart-led consortium to develop a waste-to-energy facility and a waste-management system was a terrible deal, according to a recent report by the Office of the Auditor General, but the party, now in opposition, still seems unable to accept responsibility for its failings. Instead, Deputy PPM Leader Joey Hew has taken aim at the sustainability minister’s decision to “abandon” the ReGen deal, accusing the current government of creating more uncertainty and risk.

The OAG report documented his party’s catalogue of errors that forced the current administration to begin exit talks.

In a video message that Hew appears to have recorded and posted on social media before he had read the OAG’s damning report, he hurls incorrect allegations at the Ministry of Sustainability, which took over the project negotiations with Dart following the 2021 elections. Due to a catalogue of concerns, the ministry had asked the audit office to look at the deal up to that point.

In the social media post, Hew implied that the PACT government was to blame for a jump in project costs from “$670 million to an unsubstantiated $2 billion”. However, there has never been any evidence to support the idea that costs had leapt to as much as $2 billion; the OAG’s report suggests that, if the government had gone ahead with the project, the costs would have reached around $1 billion.

But Hew blamed “the dithering and delay from the PACT and the UPM Government over the past three years” for the soaring costs, a position completely contradicted by the audit report. Auditor General Sue Winspear and her team spelt out the reasons for the increasing costs, finding that they were caused by numerous fundamental errors that the PPM-led administration made at the start and in the early stages of the process.

Following the leak of the OAG’s report to the wider public after the office had sent the document to all 19 MPs, the Progressives issued a press release in which the party played down the significant mistakes made when it was in office and even challenged the auditor general’s evidence-based findings.

The party appeared dismissive of basic errors as something to consider for the future, as they sought to play down their significance and point the finger at the PACT Government’s failure to meet the deadlines that the Progressive government had left them with.

The PPM said that “updated information was routinely provided through the procurement process and Ministers made decisions to change approach as new information came to light. Such changes include the capital injection already mentioned, accepting the revised size of the energy recovery plant, and reducing the scope of the contract to cut costs. However, the extent to which the detailed financial modelling assumptions were revisited needs to be clarified. There are significant issues of proper process that the Public Accounts Committee will need to probe in detail whenever it meets to consider the report.”

However, the press release failed to address the fact that the early errors caused the problems that led PACT to question the affordability and value for money of what shaped up to be a disastrous deal that would have massively favoured Dart over the people of the Cayman Islands.

This has left the islands with a major waste-management problem at a time when the population is growing at an unprecedented level. According to the most recent statistics from the Economics and Statistics Office, at the end of October 2023, there were just under 85,000 people resident in Cayman. However, this is believed to be a conservative estimate given the increase in the number of work permits this year, which was well over 37,400 in May, about 1,000 more people than at the time of the Labour Force Survey.

Ignoring the part he played in the process that led to this point, Hew demanded that the current government respond to a list of questions about what happened to the talks since they took office — many of which are answered in the OAG report.

Hew also asked how the UPM plans to replace the 8% of the energy used on Grand Cayman that the WTE plant was expected to generate, which is included in the National Energy Policy. At this point, however, Sustainability Minister Katherine Ebanks-Wilks has indicated that the government is likely to retender the project and will likely look for a conventional contract with a WTE expert.

The deputy opposition leader demanded to know where a new landfill will be situated, as the existing dump area in George Town could run out of space in the next few years. However, this is largely because the PPM agreed to — and paid for — Dart’s remediation work at the old Mount Trashmore during the negotiations and before any deal was signed.

Critics of the agreement the PPM signed on the eve of the elections have noted that this had weakened the government’s hand in the negotiations because covering up the dump, which is located next to Dart’s flagship town, Camana Bay, was the key motivation for the group to move into the waste management business.