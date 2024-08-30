Police issue warnings over latest online scams

(CNS): The RCIPS continues to receive multiple reports of scammers calling local banking customers claiming to be from a variety of organisations, including banks, credit card and money transfer companies, and most recently, the RCIPS. The Financial Crime Unit is seeing an escalation in reports of what appears to be a focused effort from foreign actors to target the Cayman Islands. It’s important that local banking customers are on their guard and don’t fall victim, the unit has warned.

“Be alert to the various ways scammers may make an approach,” the police said. “If any organisation makes contact via email or phone requesting your personal details, probe further with questions, or tell the caller that you will check with the organisation in question directly before proceeding.”

The police said that some of the scammers are claiming to be conducting financial or fraud investigations. The goal is to get people to click on links, which gives them access to the customer’s computer.

The RCIPS warned about scammers claiming to be with the RCIPS who say they are investigating the customer’s “previous transactions”. They then provide a link, which they say takes their victims to where they can view the details of the report. However, this link is fraudulent.

“In the most recent reports where contact has been made via phone, the calls appear to be made from local Cayman phone numbers,” the police said. “However, these calls likely originate from overseas with local phone numbers being spoofed. The person making the call will then claim to be from a ‘Fraud Unit’, usually of a local bank, and send a phishing link to be clicked, or request the victim to conduct some sort of transaction. Victims have reported the caller to be an Indian male.”

The public is advised to be wary of these emails and to avoid clicking all links in unsolicited emails. The official domain of the RCIPS is ‘rcips.ky’ and not ‘rcips.com’. If an email is being sent from the latter domain, it is very likely to be fraudulent.

Another scam doing the local rounds is the placement of fraudulent classified ads about vehicles for sale on a local platform. When potential victims contact the seller listed on one of these ads, they are advised that they need to pay a deposit for the vehicle. Once they do so, the scammers cease all contact with the victim, who never gets the car. The ads are deleted immediately after contact is made.

The ads were posted under the name Simplicity Leasing or Simplicity Lease-To-Own. These incidents are under investigation and a suspect is being sought. The management of the platform is working closely with authorities to investigate and prevent further incidents, and the offending accounts have been banned from the site.

Police are also investigating an incident where a vehicle was successfully purchased from a seller. However, the seller concealed the fact that the vehicle had a lien on it, and the vehicle was subsequently repossessed from the victim.

The public is being advised to be cautious regarding all fraudulent ads. For vehicle purchases, it is best to view the vehicle before paying any money. Proceed with caution if the seller resists allowing you to do so.