Parliament votes to take on banks over fees and fairness

Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart reads his PMM about banks

(CNS): Financial Services Minister André Ebanks has said the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority will be reviewing the fees retail banks are charging local customers and already has plans to amend the Registered Land Act to make it harder for them to foreclose on homeowners. Accepting a private member’s motion brought by the opposition leader last month, Ebanks ensured its passage and committed the government to consider legislation that would force local banks to adopt a code of conduct based on the UK’s new consumer banking rules

Roy McTaggart’s motion united MPs in their condemnation of how banks have behaved towards customers in recent years and the increased costs of banking fees even as interest rates have soared.

The opposition leader called for banks to voluntarily implement the code of conduct and reduce their fees, and if they refused, for the government to force their hands with legislation. He also asked the UPM administration to deal with the enforcement of mortgage-type security over real estate.

In his response, Ebanks confirmed that the draft amendments to the Registered Lands Act were on the government’s legislative agenda and that the premier would update the House on those changes to the law before the end of the year. He also said that CIMA will be doing a review that he expected to be “very informative”.

In a motion calling for higher standards, more transparency and fairness to customers, McTaggart said interest rates had significantly increased bank profits, but the fees they introduced to counter years of low interest rates had not been reduced. He told parliament that the issues listed in his motion were of crucial public concern, and the conversations that the PACT Government had begun with banks in 2023 had failed to advance.

He pointed out that the autonomy of modern banks is decreasing, and decisions are being made by people who know little or nothing about local customers’ needs. He said it was time now for banks to review the long list of fees they charge for almost every transaction, given the high interest rates that they are now enjoying. He said the 1% fee they charge for simply handling local currency or for accessing US currency “was unacceptable”, noting that cash was still legal tender.

McTaggart said the increase in interest rates was pushing more people into default on their home loans and that the government should implement the Law Reform Commission’s recommendations to address the area of foreclosures to prevent Caymanians from losing their homes due to the massive hike in interest rates over the last two years.

During the debate, MPs spoke about a catalogue of complaints about banks they had received from constituents. Chris Saunders noted that, according to a CIMA report, the banks made a whopping 25.3% return on their equity last year. This is double what CUC shareholders received under an agreement with the government that many see as a gold-plated profit deal.