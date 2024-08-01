Open letter urges MPs to take action on climate change

Dear Representatives of the Cayman Islands and United Kingdom Government: We, the youth of Cayman, urgently call upon you to develop a comprehensive plan to prepare our islands for the imminent impacts of climate change. Time and time again, we have all been warned about the effects of climate change, yet virtually nothing has been done to strengthen our climate resilience. The climate crisis is no longer something that we can overlook; failing to prepare our economy is failing our children’s future.

The purpose of this letter is not to oppose development on our islands but to advocate for sustainable, innovative, and responsible growth that we, as a country, can achieve. The residents of the Cayman Islands are still looking for a plan for developing climate-resilient infrastructure, diversifying our economy, or protecting our natural barriers of defence against strengthening storms. The truth is that without a clear strategy, the youth of Cayman feel lost in the hopelessness of our future.

Twenty years ago, Hurricane Ivan devastated our island, livelihoods, and economy. Recovery took months, and the trauma remains. Facing such destruction every hurricane season is not a question of if but when. Science predicts this scenario will occur within our generation.

Rising global temperatures lead to warmer ocean waters, which provide more energy for hurricanes, resulting in higher wind speeds and increased precipitation. The indispensable role of the Central Mangrove Wetlands as a buffer against storm surges and its function to protect biodiversity makes it invaluable in the defence against the climate crisis and global ecocide. The protection provided to our community by these wetlands is constantly undervalued, and with Hurricane Beryl emerging as the earliest high-intensity hurricane on record this year, the protection of our mangrove ecosystems is critical.

We call on you to take necessary actions to protect our children, economy, mangroves, coasts, heritage, and futures in our beloved Isles. No amount of promise will ensure our security without action. Our Government must adhere to the Constitution under Section 18 to “secure ecologically sustainable development and use of natural resources.”

It is only right that the voices of the youth are heard and included in the decision-making process. The significant infrastructural choices made today will have long-lasting impacts on our environment and economy, shaping the island we will inherit. Integrating climate awareness in schools and universities will build community resilience by providing essential information on climate risks, adaptation options, and disaster preparedness. In other British Overseas Territories, such as Gibraltar, climate education is compulsory in the curriculum and implemented as a necessity through legislation.

Raising awareness of our vulnerabilities to climate change and correcting misinformation is imperative to empowering the local populace. Enhancing education programs is essential to brace our livelihoods for the impacts of the climate crisis.

Under the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity, the Cayman Islands signed on under the United Kingdom in 2009 for a Biodiversity Action Plan. The 2020 targets were classified as “little progress” or “no progress” due to “weak legislation” and mismanagement of the Environmental Management Fund.

The Cayman Islands significantly contribute to the UK’s biodiversity, and yet, this richness is continuously threatened by unsustainable overdevelopment. Our legislation must be strengthened, and any plans to develop which threaten biodiversity hotspots must be placed through a thorough Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). EIAs are necessary for making informed decisions. Making them a necessary process by law can ensure that Cayman develops sustainably, combining anthropocentric and ecocentric mindsets within our local Government.

Many small island nations are already experiencing the detriments of being low-lying, with the numbers continuing to grow — the foreseen effects of climate change on the Caribbean point to an unpredictable exposure to our national security. As the UK holds inherent liability for climate disasters, it is, therefore, the role of their Government to ensure that its Overseas Territories are making sound climate decisions.

The British National Security Strategy’s consciousness surrounding climate change and its potential effects across a plethora of factors is a big part of making Britain more resilient. This awareness should be appointed throughout the public and private sectors to ensure sound climate decisions are being made throughout different aspects of the Caymanian socio-economy.

We have reached a point in our history where business cannot go on as usual, and now, more than ever, we need the governance of the Sovereign to guide us to a secure, survivable future. The cost of rebuilding Cayman repeatedly is far greater than that of investing in our future resiliency now.

Our financial security enabled our ministers and premier to aid neighbouring islands after Hurricane Beryl, highlighting our potential to lead the Caribbean in sustainability. To harness this potential, diversifying our economy is crucial. Our heavy dependence on fossil fuels for energy and our economy’s reliance on the tourism industry make us vulnerable to climate-related disruptions.

In order to enhance our stability in the face of climate change, we must adopt forward-thinking policies. Following the example of the plans detailed in the Labour Government Manifesto intensified efforts and decisive actions are necessary to meet the targets laid out in our National Energy Policy.

Evidence from other Caribbean islands, like Barbados, demonstrates that diversification into renewable energy is feasible and beneficial. Securing households’ and businesses’ energy supplies to be resilient in the aftermath of climate disasters is vital to softening the negative impacts on our livelihoods and economy.

The urgency of addressing climate change cannot be overstated. Immediate action is essential to ensure a sustainable and resilient future for the Cayman Islands. The decisions made today will profoundly impact our environment and economy, safeguarding them for future generations. Government officials, the time to act is now! Prioritise sustainable development and community protection. Every choice you make today shapes the future we will inherit.

We urge our government to take charge in bringing a future that the youth of the Cayman Islands envision to a reality. Through the empowerment of the United Kingdom, our voices and concerns may influence the government of its Overseas Territory to become leaders of environmental guardianship in the Caribbean region.

We, the future, are pleading with you to take bold, decisive steps to secure a thriving, resilient, and sustainable Cayman for us all. This is our future you are defining. Your actions will determine whether we face a future fraught with climate disasters or one where we can live in harmony with our environment. Make the choice that history will remember kindly.

Protect our islands, protect our people, and build a legacy of sustainability and resilience that we can all be proud of. The time is now — our tomorrow depends on it.

Sincerely,

Those that face the consequences tomorrow of your inaction today.