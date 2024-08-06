OfReg ‘protecting’ public with satellite internet ban

Starlink internet terminals are not legal in the Cayman Islands

(CNS): OfReg has stopped a number of stores and vendors in the Cayman Islands, including Cost.U.Less and Shop Smart Cayman, from selling satellite internet terminals, claiming that this is to protect consumers. But not everyone agrees with the decision, given the erratic, costly and often poor service provided by existing communication companies.

The utilities regulator has issued cease-and-desist notices to these merchants because, officials said, they didn’t acquire the “authorisation necessary to legally import and re-sell the equipment”.

The terminals connect to Elon Musk’s Starlink, which is not currently licensed to provide services in the Cayman Islands.

“Anyone buying the terminals would find themselves unable to legally put them into service,” OfReg stated in a release. “Our actions ensure that consumers do not end up buying equipment

for a service that is not available.

“OfReg is exploring options for the introduction of satellite-based internet providers in the country to ensure that any such service is correctly licensed, meets consumer expectations, and provides services on the same terms as existing suppliers.”

However, anecdotal evidence across social media suggests that many residents have already purchased the equipment either here in Cayman or overseas and have been using it here.

OfReg has not said when it expects to approve the use of satellite terminals in Cayman or what will happen to residents who continue to import them privately.