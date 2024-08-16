NRA starts work to improve safety on dangerous road

Shamrock Road safety improvements Phase 1: turning lane

(CNS): The National Roads Authority is starting the first phase of a project to improve road safety on Shamrock Road and Hirst Road, designed to reduce congestion and minimise the risk of accidents at

key intersections. From 21 to 23 August, the NRA will oversee the installation of a dedicated right-turn lane for the Savannah Post Office and a centre-turn lane from the post office to the Seventh Day Adventist Church.

The NRA said in a release that this essential initiative is designed to enhance road safety near the Savannah Primary School, a high-traffic area that serves as a vital corridor for students, parents and the community at large. Motorists are reminded to drive with caution and pay close attention to all signage and instructions provided by the road work crew.

The NRA strongly recommends that all commuters use the East-West Arterial Road, which has now expanded to include two east- and westbound lanes.

“The NRA is committed to enhancing road safety across the Cayman Islands and appreciates the community’s patience and cooperation as we undertake these vital improvements,” the authority said.

For more information about this project visit us at www.caymanroads.com/