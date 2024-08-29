New road opens in congested GT area

New road connecting Outpost Street to the Bobby Thompson Way Roundabout (photo supplied)

(CNS): The National Roads Authority (NRA) has partially opened a new road connecting Outpost Street to the Bobby Thompson Way Roundabout in one of the capital’s main areas of congestion. The new road is designed to enhance traffic flow and alleviate the jams in the area by providing a more efficient route for drivers, especially those heading to the Fairbanks area.

Officials said that while the road is now accessible to the public, the project remains incomplete, with ongoing roadworks scheduled to continue.

“Drivers are strongly encouraged to exercise caution while travelling through the area. It is essential to adhere to the posted speed limits, pay close attention to traffic signage and remain vigilant for workers who may be present on or near the road,” the NRA said, as it thanked drivers for their cooperation and patience as this project continues.